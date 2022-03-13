Former President Barack Obama tests positive for COVID-19
Former President Barack Obama tweeted Sunday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
The 44th president, who reported only a scratchy throat, said that former first lady Michelle Obama had tested negative and that both were vaccinated and boosted.
Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.) announced Saturday that she had tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19."While I tested negative earlier this week, today I tested positive for COVID-19," DeLauro posted on Twitter.She said that she was experiencing mild symptoms and expressed gratitude for "the protection that comes from being vaccinated & boosted.""I encourage everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated and get boosted," she continued...
ATLANTA — The voter engagement movement Stacey Abrams spearheaded has proven so successful that it has inspired new groups built on her model and made fundraising easier for others.Why it matters: That voting turnout infrastructure will be stress-tested once again this year as Democrats — including Abrams in her own second run for governor — seek to prove the high turnout of voters of color last cycle wasn't just a former President Trump-related fluke.
Top Democratic operatives see expanding defections by Hispanic voters to the GOP, worsening Democrats' outlook for November's midterms.Why it matters: Democrats had hoped this might be a phenomenon specific to the Trump era. But new polling shows it accelerating, worrying party strategists about the top of the ticket in 2024.
Halle Berry is all about self-care and self-expression, frequently finding out new things about herself and reinventing her image. Her new Instagram posts both celebrate that ideal and her natural face all in one. On March 12, Berry posted a scenic photo onto her Instagram with the simple caption, “toasting evaluation, next acts, and reinventions!” […]
Tiffany Haddish took to Instagram to wish Common happy birthday in the most hilarious way.
If the same mechanism exists in humans, it may explain health differences in children conceived by older fathers. The big idea The sperm of older rats differs from that of younger rats in ways that may affect embryo development, according to recently published research. Sperm carries not only genes, but also instructions that determine which genes will be turned on or off in offspring.
This week on "Face the Nation," we have the latest updates on the war in Ukraine as we hit day 18 of Russia’s invasion. We'll have the latest reporting from Ukraine and hear from its foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba. Plus, we'll ask White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan what our options are at this critical time.
“I was in Iowa yesterday. That’s not a coincidence either,” Pompeo said in Wichita on Saturday night.
Kansas won its 12th Big 12 Conference tournament championship. But its most important development? Remy Martin is back.
Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady said Sunday he has changed his mind about retirement and will return to the NFL next season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
GOP senator says a war between NATO and Russia 'would end pretty quickly'
Former President Trump on Saturday denied reports that his personal plane has been "mothballed" in New York, calling the stories "fake news."Trump's personal Boeing 757 was a hallmark of his 2016 campaign, but last year it was reported to be sitting idle in a state of disrepair in New York.The former president, however, disputed the news on Saturday, seemingly referring to assertions from publications including the Daily Mail that he didn't...
"This is nuts. Her man Trump sided with Putin over his own intelligence community," Mother Jones' David Corn says of the Fox News personality
"I realized that the target was not enemy military facilities, but residential buildings, peaceful people," the captured Russian pilot said.
LONDON — On Friday, the day after Britain blacklisted seven prominent Russian oligarchs, residents of the wealthy London borough of Kensington and Chelsea rolled a washing machine overflowing with fake pound notes in front of a multimillion-dollar town house belonging to the family of the president of Azerbaijan. It was a camera-ready stunt that made a serious point: For Britain to be successful in curbing the flood of dirty money — a phenomenon some call the “London laundromat” — it needs to go
“In 2024 we are going to take back that beautiful, beautiful White House," the former president said. "I wonder who will do that. I wonder. I wonder."
Oil prices fell on Sunday at the start of the session, extending last week's decline, as a U.S. official said Russia was showing signs it might be willing to have substantive negotiations over Ukraine. Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February, which Moscow calls a "special operation," has roiled energy markets globally. U.S. crude recorded a weekly drop of 5.7% after touching a high of $130.50 on March 7.
As Russian shells hit Irpin, on the outskirts of Ukraine's capital, two Ukrainian soldiers took cover against a wall Sunday, heads down on the bare ground. In an Irpin park, a woman's body lay amid downed trees and debris. Irpin is also where Russian troops on Sunday opened fire on the car of U.S. video journalist Brent Renaud, killing him and wounding a colleague.
Multiple planes reportedly took off from St. Petersburg and landed at Ben Gurion Airport in recent days, according to reports.