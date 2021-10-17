Former President Bill Clinton was released on Sunday from a California hospital, where he was admitted late last week to be treated for an infection.

Clinton will return to his home in New York, where he will finish a course of antibiotics, Dr. Alpesh N. Amin, executive director of hospital medicine at University of California Irvine Health, said in a prepared statement released by Clinton's spokesman.

Alpesh said Clinton's white blood cell count had "normalized," and the former president had been discharged on Sunday.

Clinton, 75, was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center last week for a urological infection that developed into a blood infection known as sepsis. He received IV fluids and antibiotics to fight the infection.

Clinton was admitted to a hospital in Southern California with an non-COVID-related infection, but "responding to antibiotics well."

The former president was traveling to California for a Clinton Foundation event on Thursday, where he was to appear alongside former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Hillary Clinton later joined her husband at the hospital after appearing at the function.

Clinton faced health problems during and after his presidency. He underwent quadruple bypass surgery in 2004 and had surgery for a partially collapsed lung in 2005. In 2010, he had stents implanted in a coronary artery.

Contributing: Courtney Subramanian, Jessica Estepa, USA TODAY; Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Former President Bill Clinton released from California hospital