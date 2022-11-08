Former President Donald Trump addressing voters to stay put at Arizona voting sites
"He plays a massive role in political violence," Ocasio-Cortez said of Fox News' Tucker Carlson. "It comes on his doorsteps, specifically."
Kari Lake seemed to imply that the tabulator problems that have cropped up at voting locations across Maricopa County might be the result of partisan interference.
Former President Trump in a new interview warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024. “I don’t know if he is running. I think if he runs, he could hurt himself very badly. I really believe he could hurt himself badly,” Trump told Fox News in an interview late Monday after…
"I'm not going to vote for a single thing — not a single continuing resolution, not a single appointee," Masters said during an interview on Tuesday.
A vote sign appears at a campaign event for Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Mastro in Las Vegas on Nov. 1, 2022. Ronda Churchill/AFP via Getty ImagesThe neck-and-neck race for control of the U.S. Senate is particularly unwelcome news for Democrats. Not long ago, it looked as if they could maintain or even expand their slim Senate majority. Now, control of the chamber is essentially a toss-up. But if Democratic candidates do emerge victorious in key swing states such as P
Chris Paul said the players came up with the idea to not schedule games on Election Day back during the 2020 bubble in Orlando.
Zelenskiy presented Penn, who is making a documentary in Ukraine and marking his third wartime visit, with the Order of Merit honor for strengthening relations, backing Ukraine's territorial integrity and helping to popularize the country, the president's office said. A video showed the two men on their way to view a plaque bearing Penn's signature, dated Feb. 24, the date of the Russian invasion, and set in the paving stones of an "Alley of Courage" Zelenskiy inaugurated in August to honor friends of Ukraine.
The worst-case scenario for U.S. stocks on Tuesday would be a sweeping Democratic victory with the president's party solidifying control of both chambers of Congress, according to market strategists from Rabobank and Bank of America.
Greene urged Republican governors like DeSantis to "fight" and stay in office, "not to abandon their states and try to run for president."
Thousands to millions of plastic particles may be released while cooking with a damaged nonstick pan, potentially ending up in food.
The former president also told reporters that DeSantis was a "fine guy" but "would be making a mistake" by challenging him for the GOP nomination.
The former president has long been stoking rumors of another bid for office but has restricted himself to increasingly obvious hints.
The restaurant said it instead paid twice the minimum wage, which it said gave staff more reliable earnings and enabled them to qualify for loans.
The House Republican leader discussed how Greene's influence may shift in the event of a GOP majority in the chamber.
“Maybe don’t fact-check incorrect quotes and you’ll get it right next time,” the congresswoman said
As air cooling technology evolved, so did efficiency. Where an AC unit is located can be a marker of when a home in Arizona was built.
Don’t be surprised if there is a large contingent of Republican candidates who call midterm election results into question. Former President Donald Trump set the table with “the big lie” that the 2020 Presidental election was somehow stolen from him even as no evidence of that turned up. As millions of Americans participate in the midterm elections, many Republican candidates look to push the former President’s rhetoric further with “the big denial.” Many Republicans are outright prepared to cal
Earlier this year Zyaire Mitchell, 12, and Lamar, 9, died following a house fire in Michigan. Now, their mother is pushing for an independent investigation after allegations that two Flint firefighters lied about searching the home for survivors, per an CNN report. The two are also facing a civil suit from the family.
David Friedberg said companies could quickly realize: "Wow, you don't actually need 50% of the workforce in order to keep the product running."
The lawsuit was dismissed without either side having to pay the other, according to a joint statement.