Former President Donald Trump endorses Bernie Moreno in Ohio U.S. Senate race

Republican Bernie Moreno announces his U.S. Senate campaign at the Little Miami Brewing Company in Milford, Ohio, on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

Former President Donald Trump has made his pick for Ohio's 2024 U.S. Senate race.

Trump on Tuesday announced that he's endorsing Cleveland businessman Bernie Moreno in the Republican primary that will determine who runs against Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown. Brown, who is seeking his fourth term in office, is one of two Democrats defending his seat in a state Trump won.

Moreno is running for the GOP nomination against Secretary of State Frank LaRose and state Sen. Matt Dolan, R-Chagrin Falls.

"It's time for the entire Republican Party to UNITE around Bernie's campaign for Senate, so that we can have a BIG victory in what will be the most important election in American history," Trump posted on Truth Social.

A luxury car dealer turned blockchain executive, Moreno has made a name for himself in the Cleveland area through various business ventures. He ran in the crowded 2022 GOP primary to replace former Sen. Rob Portman, but he dropped out after a private meeting with Trump. After his campaign ended, Moreno took over as Ohio chair for a national effort to impose congressional term limits.

In his post, Trump noted that Moreno's daughter married U.S. Rep. Max Miller, R-Rocky River, who worked for the former president before running for Congress. The nod came as Moreno and his opponents enter the final months of the campaign, when many Ohio voters will start paying attention to the race in earnest.

