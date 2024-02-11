Former President Donald Trump will be at Fort Pierce courthouse on Monday, local GOP says

FORT PIERCE — Former President Donald Trump is expected to be at the Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse during a scheduled hearing Monday in Fort Pierce on his federal classified documents case.

Kenny Nail, chairman of the St. Lucie County Republican Executive Committee, sent an email Sunday afternoon announcing Trump's in-person plans after one of Trump's attorneys told him Saturday of the former president's schedule.

Former US President and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump arrives to speak during a Caucus Night watch party in Las Vegas, Nevada, on February 8, 2024. Donald Trump strolled to victory in the Nevada caucus on February 8, adding more delegates in his seemingly unstoppable march to the Republican Party's presidential nomination. Trump was the only major candidate on the ballot when party members gathered in public buildings across the southwestern US state to cast their in-person votes. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

The email said the attorney, who wasn't named but is representing Trump in the local classified document case, said the former president will be at the federal courthouse in Fort Pierce at 9:30 a.m. Monday.

"This is a momentous occasion for our community," Nail said in the email, encouraging residents to "come together and show support" for Trump on Monday.

No further information was released about Trump or whether he planned to make any public appearances or speeches.

Trump's case is scheduled for a sealed hearing Monday morning at the federal courthouse in Fort Pierce. It is not open to news organizations or to the public. This would be the first time Trump has attended a hearing in this case.

Trump-appointed U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, who lives in Vero Beach, presides over the case.

Trump and his two codefendants, Walt Nauta, his valet and bodyguard, and Carlos de Oliveira, property manager at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, are criminally charged with mishandling federal documents uncovered on Aug. 8, 2022, at Mar-a-Lago.

Cannon ordered the sealed hearings for Monday and possibly Tuesday, if they don’t finish.

From 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Cannon is scheduled to hear arguments from defense counsel for all defendants "to discuss their defense theories of the case, in detail, and how any classified information might be relevant," according to her court order.

From 3 to 5 p.m., she will hear arguments from the Special Counsel, outside the presence of defendants or defense attorneys.

Court will resume Tuesday, if necessary.

A trial in the case is scheduled for May in Fort Pierce.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: St. Lucie County Republicans announced Donald Trump will be in Fort Pierce on Monday