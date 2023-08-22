The Dirt: Former President Donald Trump gets doozy of a property tax bill as legal woes mount

A rendering of the luxury Alba Palm Beach in West Palm Beach, which has units starting at less than $3 million. It is scheduled to open in 2025.

The luxury condominium Alba Palm Beach, which is really in West Palm Beach but does have a view of Palm Beach, held a groundbreaking ceremony earlier this month at 3 p.m. when the temperature was 94 degrees but felt like Death Valley if Death Valley was wrapped in a wet wool blanket.

That didn't deter local dignitaries like West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James from attending in a full suit and tie and jacket. Politicians' superhero strength must include the ability to toss a ceremonial shovel of dirt without dissolving into a puddle in weather that is hotter than the surface of the sun.

On the island, one former president is getting a doozy of a tax bill, according to Palm Beach Daily News reporter Darrell Hofheinz.

And I just can't anymore with Banyan Cay. Seriously folks, this saga has got to end, which is exactly what an attorney said following the failed bankruptcy sale and a hearing last week. This is like a bad television series that should have called it quits after Season 7 when Fox Mulder got abducted by aliens.

Judge calls arguments in Banyan Cay hearing 'absurd'

Banyan Cay Resort under construction June 7, 2022 in West Palm Beach. MEGHAN MCCARTHY/The Palm Beach Daily News

The Dirt has it on good authority that the Banyan Cay drama is not over. There's a Season 8 in the works but for now we'll focus on the hearing last week where a very patient federal judge wasn't having it with the argument that a new buyer was waiting in the wings to snap up the project.

Lender U.S. Real Estate Credit Holdings said the Banyan Cay “saga needs to end,” and it be allowed to purchase the project with a $96.9 million credit bid slated to kick in if the previous sale went kaput. The judge agreed, but....to be continued.

Former President Donald Trump likely to see nearly $2 million property tax bill

The exterior of Mar-A-Lago on Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Palm Beach, Fla.

Donald Trump is a billionaire presidential candidate, a former president and, most importantly, a resident of the Town of Palm Beach. (Sarcasm here folks, please stop the rage-typing). But it is his residences, and businesses, that are going to cost a pretty penny in taxes this year.

Here's the kicker though, the potential $1.84 million bill is less than last year's estimated bill. Find out why in luxury real estate reporter Darrell Hofheinz's story.

New luxe waterfront condominium in West Palm Beach has supercalifragilistic porches

A rendering of a terrace view from the luxury condominium Alba Palm Beach in West Palm Beach, which has units starting at less than $3 million. It is slated open in 2025.

The Alba Palm Beach is going up along North Flagler in West Palm Beach with luxury amenities, yadda, yadda, yadda. Right? Every condo is luxe now. But, the Alba has a few unique benefits. It's truly waterfront with the Lake Worth Lagoon providing easy access to the Atlantic.

It also has oversized patios with outdoor kitchens, which apparently is a rarity in the new luxury condo market. What about a bounce house? I can work the gate. I have experience. No, really.

The Alba is already 40% sold so don't muck around yadda, yadda, yaddaing if you want a unit.

A breadfruit tree grows in Loxahatchee Groves, which is weird

Bobby Biswas' wife Mas Biswas and their daughter Jessica in front of what is believed to be the northernmost fruiting outdoor breadfruit tree in the U.S., if not the world.

There's a breadfruit tree growing in Loxahatchee Groves, which is unusual because they are very cold sensitive and haven't been able to survive long north of the Keys. But, some scientists think breadfruit, which is a staple in the Caribbean, may be creeping north because of climate change.

Is breadfruit an invasive species? I don't know, but you can make vodka out of it. It also is a staple food source in the Caribbean. Why is this a real estate story? It's the intersection of real estate, landscaping and climate change. And it's just fun.

Live lightly.

