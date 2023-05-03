Former President Donald Trump lashed out at NBC reporter after Waco rally: reports

Former President Donald Trump lashed out at an NBC reporter following a March campaign rally after getting frustrated with the reporter’s line of questioning, according to reports.

“Don’t ask me any more questions,” Trump said after journalist Vaughn Hillyard suggested Trump seemed “frustrated” by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s investigation, according to a recording obtained by Vanity Fair and the Washington Post.

The interaction further escalated after Hillyard continued to ask questions about the investigation, revolving about Trump’s Truth Social posts where the former president warned there would be “potential death and destruction” if he was indicted.

“I don’t want to talk to you,” Trump told Hillyard. “Do you hear me? You’re not a nice guy,” Trump added when Hillyard tried to as another question, turning to take a question from another reporter, according to Vanity Fair.

After Hillyard’s third attempt to get an answer, Trump told aides “Alright, let’s go, get him out of here … Outta here. Outta here.” During that interaction Trump also grabbed Hillyard’s two phones and tossed them aside.

The incident occurred aboard Trump’s plane following his March 25 campaign rally in Waco, Texas, days before the former president was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury investigating hush money payments to two women.

Trump was later charged with 34 felony counts for falsifying New York business records through a "catch and kill" scheme designed to conceal damaging information and unlawful activity before the 2016 election. He pleaded not guilty during his April 4 arraignment.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump demanded NBC reporter be removed: 'Get him out of here'