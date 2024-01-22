Former President Donald Trump to serve as keynote speaker at NRA event in Harrisburg

Former President Donald J. Trump, who is running for office, will speak at the Great American Outdoor Show in Harrisburg next month, according to the National Rifle Association.

Trump will be the keynote speaker at the NRA Presidential Forum, which is part of the outdoor show, on Friday, Feb. 9, the association said in a news release.

The Great American Outdoor Show is held at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex.

"President Trump's unwavering support for the Second Amendment, and his track record of protecting the rights of gun owners make him an exemplary speaker for this momentous event. His fellow NRA members can’t wait to hear from him for the eighth time," NRA President Charles Cotton said in the news release.

This will mark the first time Trump is traveling to the area during his current campaign for the Oval Office.

He campaigned in the area four years ago, holding a rally at Avflight Harrisburg at the Harrisburg International Airport on Sept. 26, 2020.

Check back later as this is a breaking news story.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Donald Trump to speak at NRA event in Harrisburg, Pa.