Former President Donald Trump is set to speak in Nashville Thursday: What to know

Ahead of Tennessee's March 5 primary where he will try to secure his spot as the Republican challenger to President Joe Biden in November, former President Donald will speak at a national forum in Nashville.

South Carolina Republicans on Saturday hold their presidential primary.

In Nashville, Trump will address Christian broadcasters at the National Religious Broadcasters International Christian Media Convention at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center.

Here's what to know about his visit to Music City.

What is the National Religious Broadcasters group?

NBR is a 501 (c) (3) organization that first began operating in 1944. Its goal is to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ through electronic mediums. The NRB is the largest group of Christian communicators in the nation.

The convention will feature more than 100 speakers and more than 200 vendor exhibitions.

Why is Trump speaking to the NRB?

The organization's convention is a high-profile venue for many leading conservative figures — especially during election years. In 2020, a series of Trump administration officials spoke at the gathering in Nashville, including then-Attorney General William Barr. In 2018, then-Vice President Mike Pence addressed the group's convention in Music City.

This year, the NRB said it invited "all eligible candidates from both parties" to participate in the presidential forum.

“We look forward to hearing President Trump express his vision for the future of our country in distinguished remarks at NRB Convention,” NRB President & CEO Troy A. Miller said in a news release. “Over the years, NRB Convention has been honored to host presidential candidates to speak directly to the community of Christian broadcasters on national issues of Christian concern. In this crucial year for our country, there is no better venue for these important conversations than the NRB Convention.”

Trump is expected to speak around 8 p.m. CT.

Is Trump doing anything else while in Nashville?

Yes. Trump is expected at a fundraiser here in Nashville.

Hosts of the fundraiser include U.S. Sens. Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty, along with all eight Republican members of Tennessee's U.S. House delegation. Musician Kidd Rock is also set to participate in the fundraiser, according to a flyer for the event.

It is unclear where the fundraiser is taking place.

Cost for the reception is $1,000 per person, $6,600 for VIP reception and seating and $23,200 for a photo opportunity, VIP reception and seating during remarks.

