Former President Donald Trump arrives in court for opening of New York civil fraud trial

Former President Donald Trump appears in State Supreme Court in New York for the opening of his civil fraud trial on Monday. Photo by Brendan McDermid/UPI

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Lawyers for former President Donald Trump on Monday attacked the credibility of what are expected to be key witnesses during his multimillion-dollar fraud trial in New York City.

The former president spoke to reporters as he arrived in a Manhattan courtroom Monday for the opening of his civil fraud trial to determine damages in the case in which Trump's real estate business recently was found to have inflated the value of his New York properties, including his hotels and golf clubs.

Trump called the proceedings a "scam and a sham," before attacking New York Attorney General Letitia James for conducting a "continuation of the single greatest witch hunt of all time."

Lawyers for Trump's adult sons, Eric and Donald Jr., pushed back on the narrative laid out by prosecutors from James' office.

"I vigorously on behalf of my clients disagree with just about everything Mr. Wallace said," attorney Cliff Robert told the court, referencing prosecutor Kevin Wallace's opening statement.

The $250 million civil suit filed by James names the former president, both of his adult sons as well as the Trump Organization and some of its top executives.

"You need to judge credibility," Robert told the court.

Former President Donald Trump appears with his attorneys in State Supreme Court in New York for the opening of his civil fraud trial on Monday. Photo by Jefferson Siegel/UPI

"Their major lynchpin is Michael Cohen. So when you talk about credibility, you're going to have a guy who lies to everyone, who is a convicted felon. And he is a fixture of what their case is about."

Seated between two of his lawyers, Trump did not make any in-court statements Monday.

New York Attorney General Letitia James waits as the civil fraud trial of former President Donald Trump begins on Monday. Photo by Brendan McDermid/UPI

Following opening statements, Judge Arthur Engoron also ruled that TV cameras would not be allowed inside the courtroom during the legal proceedings.

Engoron had previously ruled the former president grossly inflated the values of his real estate properties in New York.

Former President Donald Trump arrives in a New York court on Monday for the opening of his civil fraud trial. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

While confirming Monday's court appearance on social media, Trump then blasted Engoron, as well as James, who led the investigation into questionable business dealings inside the Trump Organization.

"I'm going to Court tomorrow morning to fight for my name and reputation against a corrupt and racist Attorney General, Letitia James, who campaigned on 'getting Trump,' and a Trump-hating judge who is unfair, unhinged, and vicious in his PURSUIT of me," Trump wrote Sunday on the social media site. "He values Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Fla., at 18 Million Dollars, when it is worth 50 to 100 times that amount. His valuations are FRAUDULENT in pursuit of Election Interference, and worse. THIS WHOLE CASE IS A SHAM!!! See you in Court -- Monday morning."

Donald Trump called the proceedings a "scam and a sham," before attacking New York Attorney General Letitia James for conducting a "continuation of the single greatest witch hunt of all time." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

The 77-year-old continued that narrative while speaking to reporters in courtroom hallways Monday.

"She used this to run for governor. She failed in her attempt to run for governor," Trump said of James. "She had virtually no following. She came back and she said, 'Well, now I will go back to get Trump again.' And this what we have. It is a scam and a sham."

Donald Trump was expected to show up for at least the first week of the trial, according to a court filing from his attorneys, but the former president was not required to attend at all since it was not a criminal proceeding. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Trump was expected to show up for at least the first week of the trial, according to a court filing from his attorneys, but the former president was not required to attend at all since it was not a criminal proceeding.

He is listed as a potential witness in the fraud trial, however, it remained to be seen if the former president would be called to testify.

Former President Donald Trump speaks outside the courtroom at State Supreme Court in New York City on Monday, where opening arguments began in the civil trial against the Trump organization. Photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI

Last week, Engoron issued a summary ruling that found Trump's real estate business guilty of enriching itself by inflating the value of his New York properties.

The misleading actions cheated banks and insurance companies out of as much as $2.2 billion.

Former United States President Donald Trump speaks while court is on a lunch break on the opening day of his civil fraud trial on Monday in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Engoron's decision granted part of a summary judgment that was sought by James, with this week's bench trial needed so the judge can rule on a number of unresolved matters, including the amount of damages Trump will pay.

Under Engoron's Sept. 26 ruling, all of Trump's New York business licenses were revoked, as well as those of his co-defendants, including his two sons Eric and Donald Trump Jr., his longtime finance chief Allen Weisselberg, and his company -- the Trump Organization.

Trump last appeared in the New York courtroom in April when he pleaded not guilty to 34 felony charges related to hush money paid to former adult film star Stormy Daniels, with whom he allegedly had a sexual encounter that threatened to upend his 2016 campaign for president.

That same month, Trump sued his former personal attorney Michael Cohen, who turned state's evidence against Trump following his arrest and conviction in 2018, which sparked the investigation into Trump's properties.

Trump had been scheduled to appear at an Oct. 3 deposition in a Miami courtroom as part of the lawsuit accusing Cohen of false statements and breach of attorney-client privilege, but defense attorneys were granted a delay until Oct. 9 so Trump could attend the civil trial in New York.

Trump is scheduled to go on trial in New York again on Jan. 15, when he faces a defamation lawsuit brought by author E. Jean Carroll, who seeks $10 million in damages from Trump, claiming he defamed her in 2019 when he denied raping her in the 1990s, saying she was "not my type."

Another three criminal cases related to classified documents and election interference, were due to take place during the height of the 2024 campaign, in which Trump was the early frontrunner for the Republican nomination.