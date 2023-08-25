Former President Donald Trump surrenders at Fulton County Jail in Georgia election probe

Former President Donald Trump turned himself in at the Fulton County Jail and was processed some 10 days after he was charged in an indictment accusing him of conspiring to overturn the 2020 election here in Georgia.

Trump arrived at the jail around 7:30 p.m. Thursday after negotiating his bond earlier in the week. We are still waiting on the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office to release his mug shot.

He was booked shortly before 7:45 p.m. and left the jail shortly before 8 p.m.

His bond was set at $200,000 and some of the conditions of his bond include making “no direct or indirect threat of any nature against any codefendant,” no direct or indirect threat of any nature against any witness in the case which include posts “on social media or reposts of posts made by another individual on social media.”

The former president and 18 others were named in the indictment handed up by a Fulton County grand jury on Aug. 14.

The document laid out how Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis says Trump and his allies here in Georgia and beyond coordinated attempts to overturn the results of the election in 2020.

The former president is being charged with violation of the Georgia RICO Act, solicitation of violation of oath by public officer, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, conspiracy to commit false statements and writings, conspiracy to commit filing false documents, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, conspiracy to commit false statements and writings, filing false documents, solicitation of violation of oath by public officer, false statements and writings, solicitation of violation of oath by public officer and two more counts of false statements and writings.

“Trump and the other Defendants charged in this Indictment refused to accept that Trump lost, and they knowingly and willfully joined conspiracy to unlawfully change the outcome of the election in favor of Trump,” Willis said during a news conference following the release of the indictment.

Demonstrators on both ends of the spectrum lined up outside the Rice Street entrance of the jail Thursday to either show their support or disapproval of Trump.

Earlier in the day, Trump’s former Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows, turned himself in at the jail as well, along with Harrison Floyd, the executive director of a national campaign coalition called Black Voices for Trump.

On Wednesday, former New York City mayor and Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani surrendered at the jail, calling the investigation an attack on the Constitution.

“This indictment is a travesty. It’s an attack on not just me, not just President Trump, not just the people in this indictment, some of whom I don’t even know, it’s an attack on the American people,” Giuliani said. “Fani Willis will go down in American history as having conducted one of the worst attacks on the American constitution ever when this case is dismissed.”

So far, 11 others of the 19 people indicted have turned themselves into the jail. The deadline for those who haven’t is noon Friday.

