Former President Donald Trump surrenders to authorities in Georgia election case
Former President Donald Trump turned himself in at a Georgia jail before the deadline and was booked under charges related to the 2020 election.
Former President Donald Trump turned himself in at a Georgia jail before the deadline and was booked under charges related to the 2020 election.
Former President Donald Trump turned himself in Thursday for arrest and processing at Atlanta’s Fulton County jail after being indicted along with 18 others for attempting to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.
Former President Donald Trump plans to turn himself in to authorities Thursday night at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, where he will be booked on charges stemming from his attempts to subvert the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.
Two former members of the Trump administration said they did not recall him issuing an order to declassify documents found at his Florida home.
The notorious Atlanta detention center, which has been plagued by overcrowding and inmate deaths, is currently under investigation by the Justice Department for “serious allegations of unsafe, unsanitary living conditions.”
Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, who was questioned Monday by a grand jury ahead of former President Donald Trump’s indictment announcement, calls the last two and a half years of election lies a “nightmare” that he hopes will soon come to an end.
The former president’s Georgia indictment has some observers asking whether the various prosecutors going after Trump are unintentionally undermining each other.
A grand jury charged the former president and his legal team over efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
The former president and 18 allies are being charged under the statute originally intended to target organized crime.
“I think it was unnecessary," Chris Christie, a former federal prosecutor, said on Fox News. He argued that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis should have stood aside after the special counsel’s office brought charges against former President Donald Trump in two cases.
Former President Donald Trump has been indicted by a grand jury in Georgia on criminal charges stemming from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’s long-running investigation into attempts to subvert the results of the 2020 presidential election in that state.
The harassment of Georgia election worker Ruby Freeman was included in the racketeering charge against former President Donald Trump and his alleged co-conspirators by Fulton County grand jurors.
The Fulton County indictment charges Trump and others with orchestrating a nationwide scheme meant to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
Donald Trump's former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows was charged with multiple felonies stemming from his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia and other battleground states.
“Your client’s defense is supposed to happen in this courtroom,” U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan told the former president’s lawyers in Washington, D.C., on Friday, “not on the internet.”
The former president pleaded not guilty on Thursday to criminal charges stemming from special counsel Jack Smith's investigation into his efforts to hold on to power following his 2020 election loss — including his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.
The former president will face a series of criminal and civil proceedings between now and Election Day 2024.
The Department of Justice notified the former president of the charges tied to the events of the 2021 Capitol insurrection on Tuesday.
After an attention-grabbing debate performance, Vivek Ramaswamy is under a more intense level of scrutiny. He's going to have to answer for major flip-flops on Mike Pence, Jan. 6 and Donald Trump.
We assess the Aug. 23 Republican debaters by whether they can appeal to moderate swing voters in a general election. Most of them can't.
At the first GOP presidential primary debate, Republican candidates sparred over former President Trump’s mounting criminal indictments and chose sides on who should be held accountable in the January 6 fallout.