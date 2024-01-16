Former president Donald Trump to visit the state, Arizona GOP announces

Former President Donald Trump is coming to Arizona next week, the Arizona Republican Party announced.

The news came hours before the Iowa caucuses were set to begin Monday evening.

The event, part of the Arizona GOP's Freedom Fest event, is set for Jan. 26 at Dream City Church in north Phoenix. More details were to come at azgop.com.

Trump, the first major candidate to face the prospect of four criminal trials during an election year, has been a frequent visitor to the Grand Canyon State.

He won Arizona when he was elected president in 2016. He lost the state to President Joe Biden in 2020, with Arizona the tightest race in the country.

In his last public visit to Arizona, in October 2022 to endorse Kari Lake in the governor's race, Trump returned repeatedly to claims of a stolen election in 2020.

Without evidence, he called 2020 a “rigged and stolen election.”

“I ran twice. I won twice,” Trump said at the event in Mesa.

