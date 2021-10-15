Former President Donald Trump's "Big Lie" spreading distrust in nation's election process
Former President Trump continues to perpetuate the falsehood that the 2020 presidential election was rigged, and he was the rightful winner. Rick Hasen, professor at the University of California, Irvine Law School and co-director of the Fair Elections and Free Speech Center, joins CBSN to discuss why efforts to spread distrust in the nation's election system could stoke future conflict.