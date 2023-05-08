Former President Donald Trump's deposition from E. Jean Carroll case shown to jurors
Former President Donald Trump did not testify in the defamation trial filed by E. Jean Carroll, but jurors saw his video-recorded deposition.
Former President Donald Trump did not testify in the defamation trial filed by E. Jean Carroll, but jurors saw his video-recorded deposition.
One mother and her 3-year-old son were held in family detention for nearly two years — and she's still haunted by the memories.
A far-right party led in the vote count Sunday night after Chileans cast ballots for a 50-member commission that is to draft a new coonstitution after voters overwhelmingly rejected a proposed charter last year that was considered one of the world’s most progressive. It was a major defeat for Chile’s center-left president, Gabriel Boric, with the vote also widely viewed as a referendum on his government, which currently has an approval rating of around 30%. With 91% of polling stations reporting, the Republican Party, led by far-right José Antonio Kast, who lost the presidential runoff to Boric in 2021, led with 35% of the vote.
The Writers Guild Of America is now on strike after failing to reach an agreement with the Alliance Of Motion Picture And Television Producers (a.k.a. the AMPTP, a coalition consisting of Netflix, Amazon, Apple, Disney, Warner Bros. Discover, NBC Universal, Paramount, Sony, all of which are unbelievably massive companies with plenty of money), and while writers fighting for proper treatment and pay and protections against being replaced by AI should matter to you as someone reading The A.V. Club
Russia's FSB has claimed that Ukrainian intelligence has been preparing sabotage at an airfield in Russia's Ivanovo Oblast using drones. Source: Kremlin-aligned news agency RIA Novosti, citing the FSB Details: The Russian authority said that an A-50 AWACS aircraft was allegedly to be the target of the attack.
“The recent ‘triple dip’ La Niña has come to an end. Now that it’s over, we are likely seeing the climate change signal coming through loud and clear.”
Like many other nonbinary people, my wardrobe includes a huge variety of clothing – an outlet where I have total control over my gender expression.
Donald Trump had a 78% approval rating among Louisiana Republicans in a recent poll.
The focus now shifts to U.S. inflation data due Wednesday, with economists expecting a 0.4% month-on-month increase in the core inflation rate. Traders will also watch out for India's inflation data, due later in the week, which will provide cues on the RBI's next rate hike moves.
Katy Perry attended King Charles' and Queen Camilla's coronation in a lilac Vivienne Westwood ensemble.
(Bloomberg) -- Defaulted Chinese developers facing key court dates in coming weeks received an abrupt reminder that it’s actions not words that count in restructurings, if you want to avoid getting liquidated.Most Read from BloombergTexas Mass Shooting’s Bloody Images Add to Fervor in Gun DebatePowell’s Bet Against Recession Looks Good — Minus the Credit Crunch and a DC StandoffFootball Stadiums Belong in the SuburbsBiden Trails Trump as His Approval Rating Hits Low in ABC PollBuffett Reaffirms
U.S. News & World Report has ranked Louisiana 50th in its annual Best States rankings.
The Buckeyes hosted a big time quarterback on Sunday #GoBucks
A disconnect remains between the coaches trying to “modernize” the sport in Kansas and the administrators who ultimately decide.
Wildlife officers cited the homeowner for feeding bears.
“We cannot ignore them,” Senate Judiciary Chair Dick Durbin told CNN on the allegations against Clarence Thomas.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is only a few more days away. The special edition consoles have shipped. The leaks are out there. And the digital version of the game has begun pre-loading on every Switch. The only thing left? Trying to remember what the hell happened in the first game, Breath of the Wild.
Top political figures are swirling the possibility that President Biden could use the powers of a clause in the 14th Amendment as a last-ditch effort to ward off the looming threat that the U.S. could default on its debt as soon as next month. When asked about possibility of invoking the amendment, President Biden as…
A Northern California tribe has declared a state of emergency over recent violence and is asking state lawmakers for help to solve a crisis of missing and slain members.
The CEO of Tesla, who promises a sustainable energy economy, believes that global warming is a long-term problem.
Italy's position should be clearer when Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and her fellow Group of Seven leaders meet in Japan later this month. Four years after Rome signed up for Beijing's massive infrastructure project, the Belt and Road Initiative, Meloni will reportedly say where her country stands on the partnership. When Italy signed on in 2019, it was the first G7 country to join the initiative and did so even as the China-US rivalry began hitting its stride and wariness was emerging in the E