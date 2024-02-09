Former president Donald Trump's visit to Harrisburg could impact traffic

TechCrunch

GenAI might be one of the most exciting technologies today. With each new GenAI innovation, companies have to worry not only about staying on top of trends but validating what's working, all while maintaining a semblance of accuracy, compliance and security. Arcee, for instance, is creating solutions to help businesses securely train, benchmark and manage GenAI models, and Articul8 AI, an Intel spin-out, is building algorithm-powered enterprise software.