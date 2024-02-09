Former president Donald Trump's visit to Harrisburg could impact traffic
Former President Donald Trump will be in Harrisburg today and his visit could impact rush-hour traffic this evening.
Nevada Republicans made clear that they want Trump to be their nominee against President Biden in November’s general election, which is open to all voters.
The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments on Thursday in a landmark case concerning the Colorado Supreme Court's decision to bar former President Donald Trump from appearing on the state's primary ballots. Here are the key takeaways from the hearing and what's next.
As he prepares to deliver his judgment on the amount of damages former President Donald Trump and his co-defendants must pay for years of committing financial fraud in New York, Judge Arthur Engoron defends his request to lawyers in the case for information about plea deal negotiations for Trump witness Allen Weisselberg on charges he committed perjury during the trial.
Xiaolang Zhang, the former Apple employee who pleaded guilty to stealing information about the development of the company's self-driving vehicle, has been sentenced to 120 days in prison followed by a three-year supervised release.
Midjourney's CEO reportedly told users during a chat session on Discord that the company is close to banning images such as those of Biden and Trump over the next 12 months
The nation’s high court heard arguments Thursday in a landmark case that may decide whether the former president is ineligible to run for a second term in office because of his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.
Rex Ryan is reportedly not making his return to the NFL.
Teams like the Lakers and Knicks will have more flexibility and draft capital to make major moves this offseason.
Which players saw their fantasy stock increase after the NBA trade deadline? Who went the opposite way? Dan Titus makes his picks.
A 2006 Hyundai Matrix, the European-market version of the Pininfarina-styled Hyundai Lavita, found in an English breaker's yard.
Visual presentation of the 2024 primary election schedule, results in each state and the latest delegate counts for each candidate.
Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin said it would be smart for the central bank to "take our time" on rate cuts, becoming the latest official to urge patience on the easing of monetary policy.
Mahomes opens up about her parenting style and being an advocate for her two kids with food allergies.
GenAI might be one of the most exciting technologies today. With each new GenAI innovation, companies have to worry not only about staying on top of trends but validating what's working, all while maintaining a semblance of accuracy, compliance and security. Arcee, for instance, is creating solutions to help businesses securely train, benchmark and manage GenAI models, and Articul8 AI, an Intel spin-out, is building algorithm-powered enterprise software.
The stories you need to start your day: Bipartisan border deal breaks down, ‘Abbott Elementary’ returns and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Presidential immunity isn’t a myth. It’s just never been applied in anything like the manner Donald Trump is proposing.
Apple has introduced an AI model called MLLM-Guided Image Editing (MGIE), which uses multimodal large language models (MLLMs) to interpret text-based commands when manipulating images
Nikki Haley suffered an embarrassing loss in the Republican presidential primary in Nevada on Tuesday, receiving fewer votes than the "none of these candidates" option.
Geno Auriemma trails only Mike Krzyzewski and Tara VanDerveer on the college basketball all-time wins list.