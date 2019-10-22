Former President Jimmy Carter hospitalized with 'minor pelvic fracture' after falling at home originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter has been hospitalized after falling at his Georgia home on Monday evening, according to a spokesperson.

The Carter Center, which the former head of state founded in 1982, posted a statement via on Tuesday morning, saying Carter had been admitted to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, Georgia, "for observation and treatment of a minor pelvic fracture."

"He is in good spirits and is looking forward to recovering at home," the Carter Center tweeted.

This is the third fall for the nation's 39th president in recent months. Carter, 95, had to get stitches above his brow after falling at his ranch house in rural Plains, Georgia, earlier this month. And in May, he underwent surgery after falling and breaking his hip while he was leaving to go turkey hunting.

Carter is the oldest living former president in U.S. history. He and his wife, Rosalynn, have been married for more than 73 years, making them the longest-married presidential couple.