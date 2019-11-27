Former President Jimmy Carter released from hospital after surgery to relieve pressure on brain

Former President Jimmy Carter was released from a Georgia hospital Wednesday after undergoing surgery earlier this month to relieve pressure on his brain caused by bleeding related to recent falls.

A statement from the Carter Center said he was released from Emory University Hospital in Atlanta after the operation to address a subdural hematoma.

"He and Mrs. Carter look forward to enjoying Thanksgiving at home" in Plains, Georgia, "where he will continue to recover," read the statement. "The Carters are grateful for all the prayers, cards, and noted they have received and hope everyone will join them in enjoying a special Thanksgiving."

The 95-year-old former president was admitted to the hospital on Nov. 11 and had the surgery the following day without any complications, the Carter Center said in an earlier statement. It said he would stay in the hospital to recover "as long as advisable for observation."

Contributing: The Associated Press

