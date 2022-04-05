Former President Obama returns to White House cracking jokes
Former President Barack Obama made his return to the White House with jokes in hand, referring to the Biden as vice president in his opening remarks.
Returning to the White House for the first time since he left office, former President Barack Obama talked about his administration's signature legislative victory, the Affordable Care Act. He spoke about the sacrifice of those who worked to get it passed in 2010 and called its enactment “a high point” of his time in the Oval Office.
President Joe Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg discussed improvements being made in the trucking industry.
Former President Obama returned to the White House on Tuesday for the first time in over five years, and President Biden poked some fun at his famous “BFD” remark from 2010. Today we’ll examine why more pandemic relief funding might not make it through the Senate as lawmakers spar over the repeal of Title 42,…
Here are tips on coexisting with rattlesnakes in California — or killing and eating them.
The United States should look at the development of more bases in Eastern Europe to protect against Russian aggression, but rotate forces through them rather than make permanent deployments, the top U.S military officer told Congress on Tuesday. Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the basing could be funded by other countries such as Poland and the Baltics that want more U.S. troops. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said any effort to expand security in Eastern Europe is a “work in progress” that probably will be discussed at the NATO summit in June.
Maserati shared preliminary details about the electric Grecale Folgore, including a 500-plus-horsepower output and over 300 miles of range.
Former President Barack Obama made his first public appearance at the White House since leaving office, attending a Tuesday event celebrating the Affordable Care Act.
The late night comedian also predicted what the former president will try to overturn next.
Public polling on key issues clearly reveals that the governor is out of step with the majority of Floridians.
"Nothing in Judge Jackson's record, experience, or temperament supports this assertion," Klain tweeted, sharing a video of Cruz's remarks.
Authoritarian populist president Nayib Bukele has suspended rights in state of emergency justified as attack on MS13 gang Men captured for alleged gang links are escorted by police during the state of emergency in San Salvador last week. Photograph: Marvin Recinos/AFP/Getty Images Distraught families across El Salvador are searching for information on the fate of their loved ones after almost 6,000 people were arrested in an unprecedented security crackdown over the past week. Men, women and chi
"If we were in charge, she would not have been before this committee," Graham, who voted to confirm her to current position last year, said.
A megachurch hosted the Kremlin-positive Fox News host — just as horrifying images of murdered civilians in Ukraine emerged.
The resolution, passed by the House on Tuesday, expresses support for NATO and its "democratic principles."
As inflation hits a 40-year high, you may be asking yourself if you actually have too much money in your traditional savings account. Most people should set aside enough cash to cover about six months of living expenses, says Matthew Jenkins, certified financial planner at Noble Hill Planning. With that in mind, it may seem counterintuitive to keep an emergency stash of liquid cash within arm’s reach, but Lauren Anastasio, director of financial advice at Stash, the online financial platform, says inflation is your cash’s greatest enemy — but cash is still king in the short-term.
(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000High levels of workers quitting their jobs -- dubbed the “Grea
Deion Sanders shared his opinion on the NFL's new diversity rule.
The right-wing Senate candidate from Ohio said that Martin Luther King Jr. marched on the Edmund Pettus Bridge "so skin color wouldn't matter."
If mortgage rates continue on their current trajectory, some experts predict 30-year fixed rates could hit 5% within the next month or so. Whenever rates hit this benchmark, one thing is clear: Though a 5% mortgage rate is still considered historically low, it would signify the highest level for rates in about the last decade. “While rates got very close, reaching as high as 4.94% in November 2018, they did not reach 5%, according to data from Freddie Mac,” says Danielle Hale, chief economist at Realtor.com. Hale thinks we’re close to hitting 5%: “Even if rates slow their recent pace of increase, they’re likely to hit 5% by mid-year unless something big changes in the outlook,” she says.
Former Fed Governor Lawrence Lindsey said Monday that the U.S. economy will slump into a recession in the third quarter.