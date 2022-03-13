Former President Obama Tests Positive For COVID

WASHINGTON, DC — Former President Barack Obama announced Sunday on his Twitter account that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The only symptom Obama is experiencing is a "scratchy throat," and former First Lady Michelle Obama tested negative. Both are vaccinated and have received booster shots, he said.

"It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down," Barack Obama said.

This article originally appeared on the Washington DC Patch