Viva joins a spate of companies limiting, putting on hold, or exiting business activities in Russia following a wave of sanctions imposed on Moscow after the invasion - the biggest on a European state since World War Two. A spokesperson for Ampol, Australia's only other refiner, said the company has not bought Russian crude oil or products since the conflict started. Viva, which operates in Australia under the Shell brand, said it was "appalled" by the events in Ukraine, while Ampol said it condemned Russia's actions and supported international sanctions against the country.