Former President Trump greeted with cheers at 148th Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Former President Donald Trump was spotted at the 2022 Kentucky Derby roughly an hour before the day's main race was set to begin.

Around 5:30 p.m., FBI agents and state troopers cleared an area near the entrance to the Finish Line Suites and Stakes Room, dropping a metal gate on one side and an opaque white curtain on the other.

The curtain lifted a little after 6 p.m., and a small crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of the former president dispersed without seeing him.

Derbygoers in the Stakes Room confirmed Trump's arrival, and a Courier Journal photographer spotted Trump on a balcony overlooking the track soon after.

Ten minutes prior to the Derby race start the crowd cheered as Trump appeared on the big screen overlooking the racetrack.

Former President Donald Trump appeared at Kentucky Derby 148 on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (Photo from digital screen)

Trump — who lost the 2020 presidential election to President Joe Biden — reportedly came to the Derby this year to appear at a political fundraiser held at Churchill Downs.

The event’s host is “MAGA, Again!”, a Trump-aligned super PAC, according to a copy of an invitation a New York Times reporter recently tweeted out.

Churchill Downs declined through a spokesman last month to confirm the event is being held on its property, although its spokesman did say Churchill “does not coordinate any private or political fundraisers during the Derby.” Multiple Kentucky GOP sources with knowledge of the fundraiser confirmed the event would happen.

The invite from the PAC — the full formal name of which is "Make America Great Again, Again! Inc." — listed the price to attend at $75,000 per person and $150,000 per couple.

Rumors swirled in the weeks preceding the Derby that Kelly Craft, a former UN Ambassador under Trump and potential Kentucky gubernatorial candidate, would host Trump in her box. A Courier Journal reporter spotted Craft heading up to the Stakes Room around 1 p.m., hours prior to Trump's arrival.

This wasn’t be the first time Trump showed up to watch the most exciting two minutes in sports. He also went to the 1999 Derby with former first lady Melania Trump, then Melania Knauss.

Since he lost his reelection bid, Trump has continued to falsely allege, with zero evidence, that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

His relationship with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell — Kentucky’s most powerful senator, who has long called Louisville home — also fractured, especially after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

In the aftermath of that attack, McConnell said Trump is “practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of” Jan. 6. However, the Kentucky Republican voted to acquit Trump of inciting the insurrection during the ex-president’s second impeachment trial last year and has mostly stayed mum about Trump in public since then.

Trump has not returned the favor, instead blasting McConnell periodically and calling him “Old Crow.” McConnell hasn’t appeared bothered by the nickname, and even gifted his fellow Republican senators with a bottle of Old Crow bourbon (produced by Beam Suntory, of Jim Beam fame) at a Derby-themed luncheon he hosted in D.C. this week.

