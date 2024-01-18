Former President Trump, senators attend Palm Beach funeral for Melania Trump's mother

Under a sky filled with gray clouds that promised rain later in the day, the casket carrying a former first lady’s mother was lifted into the Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea on Thursday morning.

The funeral for Amalija Knavs, mother to Melania Trump and grandmother to Barron Trump, began at about 10 a.m., with the former first lady, her father Viktor Knavs, Barron, former President Donald Trump and the Rev. Tim Schenck, Bethesda’s rector, meeting the casket at the church sanctuary’s west-facing entrance.

Viktor Knavs (from left), Melania Trump, Barron Trump, former President Donald Trump and Bethesda-by-the-Sea Rector the Rev. Tim Schenck await the arrival of the casket of Amalija Knavs at the church on Thursday.

The Trumps arrived at the church in a motorcade of black SUVs, with Secret Service and Palm Beach police accompanying the vehicles from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club, about 2.5 miles to the south.

Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, right, arrive for the funeral of Amalija Knavs on Thursday.

Amalija Knavs died Jan. 9 at age 78 after an undisclosed illness.

More: Funeral for Melania Trump's mother today; Palm Beach warns of traffic around church

Her casket — carrying the woman whose cooking former President Trump credited with making his youngest son 6 feet, 7 inches tall — arrived in a black Cadillac hearse Thursday morning.

It’s unclear where she will be laid to rest.

Tiffany Trump and her husband, Michael Boulos, arrive Thursday for the funeral of Amalija Knavs.

Donald, Melania and Barron Trump were joined at the church by friends and family, including Donald Trump’s daughters Ivanka and Tiffany, and their spouses, Jared Kushner and Michael Boulos. His sons, Don Jr. and Eric, also attended with their partners, Kimberly Guilfoyle and Lara Trump.

Republican Sens. Rick Scott of Florida and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina also attended the service.Members of the family did not speak with the media, but Melania Trump did share a message on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, following her mother’s death.

“It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved mother, Amalija," the former first lady wrote. "Amalija Knavs was a strong woman who always carried herself with grace, warmth, and dignity. She was entirely devoted to her husband, daughters, grandson, and son-in-law. We will miss her beyond measure and continue to honor and love her legacy."

Following the service, the casket adorned with white flowers was led back to the hearse by a procession of clergy from the church, with the lead priest carrying incense and Schenck at the rear. The casket followed them, and Viktor Knavs and Donald, Melania and Barron Trump followed the casket.

Trump’s eldest four children remained at the church’s entrance.

The pallbearers lifted the casket into the hearse, as Knavs and the Trumps stood in a row along the curb of South Ocean Boulevard, the shutters of photographers across the street clicking as about a dozen members of the press shifted places on the sidewalk to jockey for clear image.

With the hearse closed, Schenck spoke with each of the four family members, then led the clergy back toward the church.

Melania Trump and her father went into the black SUV waiting for them, just behind the hearse. Donald and Barron Trump sat in the SUV behind theirs. As the former president helped his wife into the car, he appeared to say, “I’m going to ride with our son.”

After the motorcade departed and traffic flowed once more on South Ocean Boulevard, Bethesda’s bells chimed.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Melania Trump's mother's funeral attended by former president in Florida