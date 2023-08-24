LIVE UPDATES: President Trump to surrender at Fulton County Jail

Former President Donald Trump is expected to surrender Thursday at the Fulton County Jail as part of the sweeping election interference indictment against Trump and 18 of his allies.

The former president faces 13 charges, including violating the Georgia RICO Act, accused of a conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election here in Georgia.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis set a 12 p.m. Friday deadline for Trump and the 18 other defendants to surrender at the jail. As of Wednesday night, nine defendants have turned themselves in, including several of Trump’s former attorneys and former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani.

LIVE UPDATES:

1:12 p.m.

Effective immediately, media personnel have been asked to remain behind newly-installed bike racks across from the jail.

“Any unauthorized person who crosses the bike racks at any time, may risk being taken into custody by law enforcement,” the sheriff’s office said.

12:43 p.m.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has filed a motion to move the trial date of the 19 defendants named in the election interference probe to October 23, 2023.

She initially planned to try the case in March.

According to the motion, the change is related to defendant Kenneth Chesebro’s request for a speedy trial, which he filed on Wednesday.

Chesbro is one of 18 co-defendants of former President Donald Trump.

12:37 pm.

Bond has been set at $100,000 for Mark Meadows, Trump’s former top aide. He’s been charged with violation of the Georgia RICO Act and solicitation of a violation of oath by a public officer.

Meadows is accused of helping coordinate the infamous phone call in which former President Donald Trump asked Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” him nearly 12,000 votes and flip the election results in Georgia.

11:33 a.m.

Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis has subpoenaed Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to testify during Mark Meadows’ hearing in federal court on Monday. Meadows has asked to move his case to the federal court and asked that the federal court dismiss all charges against him in Fulton County.

Raffensperger was the recipient of a phone call from Trump organized by Meadows, who was Trump’s chief of staff, in which the former president asked Raffensperger to “find” Trump nearly 12,000 more votes in an effort to overturn election results in Georgia.

According to court documents obtained by Channel 2 Action News, Meadows’ attorneys claim that the charges stem from incidents during his tenure and as part of his service as chief of staff.

10:39 a.m.

Republican House Rep. Jim Jordan announced that the House Judiciary Committee has launched an investigation into whether Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis coordinated with federal officials.

9:30 a.m.

Trump has officially made a change to his Georgia legal team, hiring attorney Steve Sadow to replace Drew Findling. Sadow has represented a number of Georgia rappers including Gunna, Rick Ross and T.I.

Sadow issued a statement to ABC News, saying:

“The President should never have been indicted. He is innocent of all the charges brought against him. We look forward to the case being dismissed or, if necessary, an unbiased, open-minded jury finding the President not guilty. Prosecutions intended to advance or serve the ambitions and careers of political opponents of the President have no place in our justice system.”

Trump’s Bond Agreement

Trump’s attorneys negotiated a $200,000 bond earlier this week. Channel 2 Action News was outside the courthouse Monday when Trump’s attorneys, Drew Findling, Marissa Goldberg and Jennifer Little, arrived.

Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne was inside the building and saw them actually walk into DA’s office – and moments later we learned Trump will have to pay a $200,000 bond upon his arraignment.

Trump’s arrival to Atlanta could cause traffic issues on the road with bookings of the other defendants already causing issues for people who live near the jail.

Earlier this week, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office announced that as soon as Trump turns himself, there will be a hard lockdown of the area. Channel 2 Action News received the following statement from U.S. Secret Service’s Atlanta Field Office.

“While the U.S. Secret Service does not comment on specific protective means or methods, we are working in coordination with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, the Atlanta Police Department, and the Georgia State Patrol to ensure procedures are in place to preserve the safety and security of the former president, while allowing the normal legal process to be carried out. We have complete trust and confidence in all of our supporting law enforcement partners, and appreciate their continued professionalism and commitment to security.”

Trump did not participate at the first GOP primary debate on Wednesday night in Wisconsin. The former president instead pre-taped an interview with Tucker Carlson that aired on Twitter. During the interview, Trump spoke on why he didn’t show up to the debate.

“Do I sit there for an hour or to hours, whatever it’s going to be, and I get harassed by people that shouldn’t even be running for president? Should I do that?”

Trump’s senior campaign advisor says that Trump doesn’t plan to attend the second GOP debate either next month in California.

