  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Former presidents — except Trump — cut ad urging Americans to get vaccinated for COVID-19

David Knowles
·Editor
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

All the living former U.S. presidents except Donald Trump have joined together in an ad campaign urging Americans to get vaccinated for COVID-19 to help end the pandemic.

Titled “It's Up to You,” the ad features former Presidents Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama, as well as photographs of former first ladies Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton, Laura Bush and Rosalynn Carter receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

“This vaccine means hope. It will protect you and those you love from this dangerous and deadly disease,” Obama, who is 59 years old, said in the ad.

“In order to get rid of this pandemic, it’s important for our fellow citizens to get vaccinated,” said Bush.

Since the start of the pandemic, more than 530,000 Americans have been killed by COVID-19. The number of cases of the disease and deaths from it have been steadily falling in the months since vaccines have been distributed nationwide.

“I’m getting vaccinated because we want this pandemic to end as soon as possible,” Carter, 96, said.

“I want to go back to work and I want to be able to move around,” said Clinton, who, like Bush, is 74.

Trump's absence from the ad campaign is notable in several respects. The former president and his wife, Melania, were both vaccinated for COVID-19 at the White House in early January, though they did not announce that fact and it was not reported until March 1.

After he left the White House, Trump has largely steered clear of efforts to promote vaccination, with an exception coming during his Feb. 28 speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

“We took care of a lot of people — including, I guess, on Dec. 21st, we took care of Joe Biden, because he got his shot, he got his vaccine,” Trump said. “It shows you how unpainful that vaccine shot is.”

“So everybody, go get your shot,” Trump, who is 74, added.

In a Wednesday statement, Trump simultaneously took credit for the fast production of vaccines and insisted that, if it hadn't been for his presidency, no vaccines might have been developed for COVID-19.

“I hope everyone remembers when they’re getting the COVID-19 (often referred to as the China Virus) Vaccine, that if I wasn’t President, you wouldn't be getting that beautiful ‘shot’ for 5 years, at best, and probably wouldn’t be getting it at all.”

The U.S., however, is not the only country to have aided in the production of vaccines for COVID-19.

____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Recommended Stories

  • All living ex-presidents but 1 get vaccinated in new COVID-19 PSA

    Former President Donald Trump wants you to remember that the COVID-19 vaccines were developed while he was in office. But for whatever reasons, he did not join every other member of the most exclusive club he belongs to — ex-presidents — for the Ad Council's new COVID-19 vaccination public service announcement. In the minute-long ad, former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and Jimmy Carter all talk about what they are looking forward to doing when the COVID-19 pandemic is under control — and urge people to get vaccinated as soon as they are able, to bring us all to that end point. "It's up to you," Carter says. The ad shows photos of all four living ex-presidents and their wives getting inoculated. Trump and former first lady Melania Trump did quietly get vaccinated before leaving the White House, Trump's office said March 1, but there are no public photos of the inoculation. More stories from theweek.comThe media is missing the point about Meghan Markle7 royally funny cartoons about Harry and Meghan's tell-all interviewThe Southern Baptist Convention's ominous cracks

  • Former presidents, first ladies appear in ad encouraging Americans to get vaccinated for COVID-19

    In a 60-second spot by the Ad Council, four former presidents and first ladies, the Carters, Clintons, Bushes and Obamas, urge Americans to get inoculated for COVID-19.

  • Former U.S. presidents Obama, Bush, Clinton, Carter and First Ladies promote vaccine in new advertisements

    Former U.S. Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter will star in two new public service announcements (PSA) for the coronavirus vaccine alongside former First Ladies Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton and Rosalynn Carter, the Ad Council announced on Thursday. "That's the first step to ending the pandemic and moving our country forward," said Obama.

  • Every living former president has urged Americans to get vaccinated in a new ad series - apart from Trump, who's demanding credit for the vaccine

    While COVID-19 vaccines were developed during his presidency, Trump's pandemic response and vaccination rollout have been considered failures.

  • Former presidents, first ladies urge Americans to get shots

    Four former presidents are urging Americans to get vaccinated as soon as COVID-19 doses are available to them, as part of a campaign to overcome hesitancy about the shots. Two public service announcements from the Ad Council and the business-supported COVID Collaborative feature Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter as well as first ladies Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, and Rosalynn Carter.

  • The dangers of an 'America First' vaccine strategy

    Experts fear that allowing the coronavirus to spread unchecked in developing countries could lead to a 'never-ending pandemic.'

  • The 9 countries that gobbled up three quarters of the world's vaccines – 'No one is safe until we're all safe'

    The pace of the coronavirus vaccine rollout has been nothing short of extraordinary – but many countries are being left behind.

  • How to clean and organize your Mac

    Taking care of your computer doesn’t need to be complicated. We'll take you through some easy steps to clean your Mac and organize your hard drive.

  • House advances bills to expand background checks for gun sales, Senate passage unlikely

    The House passed the gun control measures in 2019, but the Republican majority in the Senate blocked them.

  • US points to organized extremists in Capitol riot

    Authorities investigating the January 6th insurrection at the Capitol say two extremist groups that traveled to Washington along with thousands of other Trump supporters weren't whipped into an impulsive frenzy by President Donald Trump. (March 10)

  • McIlroy says Woods could soon return home from hospital

    World number 11 McIlroy delivered the update on Woods while speaking in a video call with "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon that aired late on Tuesday. "I've spoken to him a little bit," McIlroy said from Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, where he is the defending champion at this week's Players Championship. "But yeah, he's doing better and I just think all of us are wishing him a speedy recovery at this point," added the four-times major champion.

  • Why it is vital you believe someone who says they have suicidal thoughts following Meghan Markle's revelation

    The Duchess of Sussex told Oprah Winfrey she'd had suicidal thoughts during her first pregnancy.

  • Michelle Obama Shares a Vaccine Selfie and Encourages Americans to Get Their Shots Too

    "Getting vaccinated will save lives—and that life could be yours," wrote the former First Lady on Instagram.

  • Cuomo impeachment talk grows in New York Legislature

    As he’s reeled from twin scandals over his treatment of women and COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has had to confront a once-unthinkable question: Could enough rogue Democrats combine with Republicans to force him out of office? A vocal group of mostly progressive Democrats has called for the governor to resign or be impeached as the crisis has deepened, joining with a core of Republicans who on Monday said they would propose articles of impeachment. Defections in the state Assembly, which has the authority to begin impeachment proceedings, had already been substantial Tuesday before a report late Wednesday about an aide who claimed she was groped in the governor’s residence.

  • Meghan and Harry news - live: Prince William says royal family ‘not racist’ after Oprah interview claims

    Buckingham Palace facing crisis after racism claims made in interview

  • Myanmar junta spurns UN appeal, kills more protesters

    Spurning an appeal by the United Nations to top using lethal force against peaceful demonstrators, security forces in Myanmar on Thursday fatally shot at least 10 people protesting against last month’s military coup. The military also lodged a new allegation against Aung San Suu Kyi, the elected leader it ousted on Feb. 1. It charged at a news conference in the capital, Naypyitaw, that in 2017-18 she was illegally given $600,000 and gold bars worth slightly less by a political ally, former Yangon Division Chief Minister Phyo Min Thein.

  • ‘The system has to be torn down’: Marjorie Taylor Greene rants about ‘s***hole’ DC in interview with Steve Bannon

    Georgia representative slams fellow Republicans and conservative media for being part of Washington system

  • Fox News guest Candace Owens claims Meghan isn’t Black enough to be a victim of racism

    Conservative commentator refers to duchess as ‘typical leftist narcissist’ in latest attack to air on network

  • Biden faces growing pressure to support ‘vaccine passports’ for travel as White House skirts around the issue

    Airline and travel industries urge US to serve ‘as a leader’ in vaccine passports as White House declines to offer support — for now

  • Trump's own defense secretary says it's 'pretty much definitive' he caused the Capitol riot

    Former acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller is placing blame on former President Donald Trump for the Capitol riot, arguing that without him, it's "pretty much definitive" that it wouldn't have occurred. Miller, who served under Trump and was in office on the day of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, spoke with Vice about the former president's actions surrounding the riot. When asked if Trump is responsible, Miller pointed to the former president's speech prior to the riot, arguing it clearly led to the violent attack. "The question is, would anybody have marched on the Capitol and overrun the Capitol without the president's speech?" Miller asked. "I think it's pretty much definitive that wouldn't have happened." Miller added, however, that he isn't sure whether Trump knew that he was "enraging the crowd" to riot at the Capitol when he delivered this speech in Washington, D.C. Trump during his address prior to the riot urged supporters to march down to the Capitol and "show strength." He was ultimately impeached a second time, but acquitted by the Senate, for "incitement of insurrection" for his actions, which were condemned by numerous officials who have served under him. Former Defense Secretary James Mattis, for example, also blamed Trump for the riot, saying on Jan. 6, "Today's violent assault on our Capitol, an effort to subjugate American democracy by mob rule, was fomented by Mr. Trump." More stories from theweek.comThe media is missing the point about Meghan Markle7 royally funny cartoons about Harry and Meghan's tell-all interviewThe Southern Baptist Convention's ominous cracks