Former Press Bar owner Andrew Welsh sentenced to almost 6 years in prison

The former Press Bar owner was sentenced to just shy of six years in prison for setting fire to the business in February 2020.

Andrew Charles Welsh, 43, was sentenced in U.S. District Court Friday morning. Court documents show Welsh pleaded guilty to arson charges in May. The other two charges, use of fire to commit a federal felony and wire fraud, were dismissed, according to Friday's sentencing documents.

In addition to serving prison time, Welsh will have to pay almost $3.1 million in restitution.

United States District Judge Eric Tostrud presided.

Welsh was arrested in December 2020 on a federal grand jury indictment, the result of an investigation into the Feb. 17, 2020, Press Bar fire that destroyed the building and caused damage to other nearby buildings and businesses in downtown St. Cloud.

