Former priest accused of molesting 15-year-old girl with cancer while giving blessing

A former priest molested a 15-year-old girl with cancer while giving her a blessing, Ohio officials said.

Luis Barajas, 76, pleaded guilty to one count of gross sexual imposition, WOIO reported. He was charged with six counts of gross sexual imposition, court records show.

His attorney did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment on Feb. 14.

In October, the family of the 15-year-old heard that Barajas was Spanish-speaking and requested that he pray over the teen, the Westlake Police Department said in a news release.

Barajas was “purporting to be a retired priest,” police said.

The teen’s family requested a blessing ahead of her chemotherapy treatment, WKYC reported.

While giving her a blessing, Barajas touched her inappropriately using blankets and clothing to conceal some of his actions from surrounding people, according to Westlake police.

The way Barajas was touching the teen made “several uncomfortable,” police said.

“Witnesses said Barajas’ movements were ‘unconventional’ compared to past blessings they had seen,” police said.

According to Westlake police, another Catholic priest reported the incident involving Barajas to authorities on Oct. 20. Barajas was arrested on Oct. 23 and is currently in jail, court records show.

Police said he is a Colombian citizen and was staying with families in Ohio.

Barajas was accused of sexual misconduct involving juveniles in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, in 1989 and “was sent back” to Colombia, police said.

The Diocese of Harrisburg told WKYC in October that Barajas “was assigned to the Diocese of Harrisburg from March, 1987 to November, 1989 to minister to the Spanish-speaking communities in the Lebanon and York areas.”

“In 1989, concerns regarding Barajas were reported to the Diocese, at which time his faculties to exercise his priestly ministry in the Diocese were removed and he returned to Colombia,” the Diocese said, according to the outlet.

Westlake is about 15 miles west of Cleveland.

Man studying to be a priest is found with child pornography at seminary, Ohio cops say

Ministry groups allowed teen to be sexually abused by sex offender, Texas lawsuit says