Former priest charged with possessing child sexual abuse materials

Oct. 25—LUZERNE — Registered sex offender and former clergyman Robert Michael Timchak Jr. was arrested Monday on allegations he downloaded videos of children engaged in sex acts, according to court records.

Timchak, 56, whose registered address is 871 Miller St., Luzerne, admitted to Luzerne County detectives he downloaded videos from websites associated with pornography, court records say.

One video, court records say, Timchak downloaded involved a boy.

Timchak was arraigned on four counts of dissemination of photo or film of children involved in sex acts, two counts of criminal use of communication facility and a single count of child pornography. He was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $20,000 bail.

Timchak, who was ordained in 1992 as a priest in the Diocese of Scranton, was initially arrested by state police at Blooming Grove in Pike County where he was an assistant pastor at St. Vincent de Paul, Milford, and St. John Neumann, Lord's Valley, in 2009.

Timchak also served at several churches and parochial schools in the region in the 1990s and 2000s, including Pittston, Wilkes-Barre and Hazleton.

State police at Blooming Grove found child sexual abuse materials on Timchak's computers he attempted to delete, according to previous reports.

Timchak pled guilty to sexual abuse of children and was sentenced in Pike County to six to 72 months in state prison. He was also ordered to register his address as a sex offender for 10 years.

Court records say Timchak was released from prison in June 2012.

As for the latest arrest, county detectives received a Cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in September that was linked to a Timchak's email.

The Cyber tip alleged the email was used to download two videos of suspected child sexual abuse materials.

One video showing a boy is one minute and 14 seconds while the other video is six minutes and 16 seconds.

Detectives executed a search warrant at Timchak's residence where he initially declined to be question.

Timchak decided he wanted to speak with detectives admitting he visits certain websites associated with pornography and his preference age is 18 years.

"He stated that he likes 'young' but legal," detectives stated in court records supporting Timchak's charges.

Timchak said his one email he used was "locked" and preferred to use another email when he searched websites.