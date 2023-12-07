Former Prince George’s County Cpl. found not guilty for murder charges

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A former Prince George’s County corporal was found not guilty Wednesday for murder charges after shooting and killing a D.C. man in January 2020.

Michael Owen Jr., a former corporal with the Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD), was charged with second-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter and assault, as well as other related charges, after shooting and killing 43-year-old William Green, of Washington, D.C.

Officers had responded to Temple Hills, Md. for a car accident that Green was involved in. Responding officers believed that he was under the influence and handcuffed him before putting him in the front seat of a patrol car.

Officials said that Owen got into the car minutes after Green was handcuffed. Moments after that, Green was shot.

The court case started in March 2020, only coming to a conclusion over three and a half years later when a jury declared Owen not guilty.

