Former principal accused of holding woman against her will

Apr. 15—The Banks-Caddell Elementary principal placed on paid administrative leave last month for "potentially problematic interactions" with school staff is accused of threatening a girlfriend at his Arab residence and holding her against her will March 14 for 3 1/2 hours, according to court records.

David McCollum, 40, has been told to stay away from Decatur City Schools property, and his contract wasn't renewed for the next school year. McCollum's last day of work at Banks-Caddell was March 12.

A 34-year-old Madison woman, who alleged she was in a current or former dating relationship with McCollum, said in her petition for a protection-from-abuse order, filed March 17 in Marshall County and granted the next day, that McCollum hit her on her shoulder, head and arms.

"He said he had a gun and when she tried to leave he attacked her physically and wouldn't let her leave," according to the petition. The document said the victim feared he would come after her.

"He's obsessive, and he has threatened to kill her with his gun or through hitmen," the petition says.

A letter from Decatur City Schools Superintendent Michael Douglas, dated March 19, informed McCollum that he had been placed on indefinite paid administrative leave, "pending the outcome of an investigation into potentially problematic interactions on your part with faculty members at your school."

The Decatur City school board voted on March 26 to accept Douglas' recommendation not to renew McCollum's contract for the 2021-22 school year. The three-year contract expires June 30.

Arab Police Chief Shane Washburn said Wednesday that officers responded to a domestic call on March 14 at a residence in the 500 block of Fairway Drive in Arab and took the victim's statement but were unable to make contact with McCollum. Warrants were obtained for McCollum and he was arrested on April 8 on charges of domestic violence and domestic violence-menacing with a gun, according to Washburn. He was taken to Arab City Jail, booked and released on bond, Washburn said. — Child custody

In a separate case, McCollum's ex-wife said that it is no longer in the best interest of their minor children to be in his legal or physical custody, according to a petition for emergency custody and request for modification of custody filed March 25 in Marshall County. The emergency petition says McCollum had recently become "very erratic, threatening and dangerous to all of us."

Marshall County Circuit Judge Zach Ross ordered that same day that the mother would have custody of the two minor children, and McCollum should have no contact with her or the children until further order from the court. The order also restrained McCollum from communicating, threatening or harassing them or trying to contact them.

A hearing on the matter is set for April 28, and the victim in the March 14 case has been subpoenaed to testify.

The emergency petition says that on or about March 14, the ex-wife got a call from McCollum's then-girlfriend, saying she had escaped from him, having been held at gunpoint. At the same time, the McCollum daughter was "hysterical" after a phone conversation with her father, who told her he had a gun, "he had all kinds of guns, and he was on his way to our house." The ex-wife immediately left the house with the children, according to the petition.

The petition said that although McCollum had been involuntarily admitted to a hospital, he called the house trying to speak to her or the children 15 times or more a day and had sent notes to the children's schools.

Angie Whittington, who retired as principal at Woodmeade Elementary last year, was approved as interim principal at Banks-Caddell Elementary on Tuesday by the Decatur school board. Douglas said she started as interim principal on April 5, the first school day after spring break.

In his letter to McCollum, Douglas said the action taken does not represent a finding or determination of misconduct or wrongdoing but is being taken to ensure the inquiry can be completed as fully, fairly and promptly as possible. Douglas' letter states that while McCollum is on leave, "you should not report to work, be on the premises of any Decatur City Board of Education property, or participate in any school district activity without my express permission."

The Decatur school board voted in June 2017 to hire McCollum at Banks-Caddell on a one-year probationary contract at the recommendation of then-interim Superintendent Dale Edwards. The board gave McCollum a three-year contract in June 2018.

marian.accardi@decaturdaily.com