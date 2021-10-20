Former principal arrested for alleged sexual abuse out on bail in New York

A former elementary school principal who was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing students was released from jail Wednesday after having posted bail.

Kirk Ashton, the former principal of Northwood Elementary School, left jail in upstate New York after posting a $100,000 bail, the Daily Wire reported. Ashton was arrested on April 14 on charges relating to the sexual abuse of multiple students over the course of 17 years.

Days after his arrest, Ashton was indicted by a grand jury on nine counts of child endangerment, six counts of sexual abuse in the first degree, and five counts of sexual conduct in the second degree, CNY Central reported. Since then, more than a dozen people have come out with new allegations, and he is currently facing several lawsuits.

The former principal resigned from his position in September after the school board agreed to pay him out with his collected vacation and sick days, in addition to five months' salary, according to Spectrum News.

WISCONSIN TEACHER PLACED ON LEAVE AFTER VIDEO APPEARS TO SHOW TIRADE AGAINST MASKLESS STUDENT

"In anticipation of his release, the Greece Police Department and the Monroe County Sheriff's Office are aware of the situation and will be monitoring closely," Sandra Doorley, the district attorney for Monroe County, said in a statement, 13 WHAM reported.

"The Monroe County District Attorney's Office is prepared to bring this case to trial as soon as possible," Doorley's statement added.

Ashton was initially arrested on a $500,000 cash bond, which was lowered to $100,000. While out on bail, Ashton will be kept track of with electronic monitoring, according to Rochester First.

Hilton CSD emailed parents saying that former principal Kirk Ashton has been released from jail. District says it will have additional security outside Northwood ES Tues and that counselors will be available for students and staff. ⁦@SPECNews1ROC⁩ https://t.co/8rH2BmgJRH — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) October 19, 2021

In response to Ashton's release from incarceration, Casey Kosiorek, the superintendent for the Hilton Central School District, issued a letter to parents informing them of the news.

Story continues

"Staff and Northwood familes have been informed of his release," Kosiorek wrote, according to Spectrum News. "Please note that the district will have additional security present outside Northwood tomorrow."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The Washington Examiner reached out to the Niagara County Jail, Hilton Central School District, and Sandra Doorley's office for a statement but did not receive a response back.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, New York, Education, Criminal, Jail, Sexual Abuse Allegations

Original Author: Elizabeth Faddis

Original Location: Former principal arrested for alleged sexual abuse out on bail in New York