Former principal Campbell's appeal denied by Rutherford County school board

Former Walter Hill Principal Helen Campbell lost her appeal to the Rutherford County Board of Education in a 4-2 vote on Tuesday evening, with one abstention.

Campbell was appealing to reverse the board's May 2022 decision to fire her for "unprofessional conduct" stemming from a 2019 incident. Authorities in 2019 accused Campbell of of dragging a special needs student by his ankles through long school hallways, based on video evidence presented to the board.

Video footage provided by Rutherford County Schools shows former Walter Hill Elementary principal Helen Campbell and educational assistant Bonnie Marlar dragging a special needs student down a long hallway at the school on Nov. 4, 2019. Footage was shown at the May 26, 2022, board of education meeting.

More than 80 people packed the board chambers with most supporting Campbell's appeal. The two-hour meeting was a special-called meeting with the appeal as the only item on the agenda.

Special education teacher Bonnie Marlar, who assisted Campbell during the 2019 incident involving a child, was also charged.

An arrest warrant, based on video evidence, accused the Walter Hill educators of dragging a 10-year-old boy by the ankles through a long school hallway and causing minor injuries to the child on Nov. 4, 2019. A lawsuit filed against the educators in 2020 revealed the child has autism.

Campbell appealed a previous 4-2 board vote in May to fire her based on recommendation of former Schools Director Bill Spurlock. The elected school officials had decided that Campbell lose her job based on “unprofessional conduct, conduct unbecoming to a member of the teaching profession, insubordination and neglect of duty.”

Three new board members won election since the past vote.

Charges were initially dismissed February 2020 by General Sessions Court Judge Lisa Eischeid. Both educators, however, then faced grand jury indictments a few months later accusing them with child abuse/neglect and endangerment pertaining to a child over 8.

Initially, Campbell also faced a Class C felony charge of tampering with video evidence. The former principal's charge, however, was amended to attempted destruction of government records, a Class A misdemeanor.

Both educators accepted unsupervised probation and were eligible for diversion from Circuit Court Judge James "Jimmy" Sullivan.

Those eligible for judicial diversion cannot have a prior criminal record. Anyone completing probation while on judicial diversion can have cases dismissed and records expunged by a judge. If they do not complete probation conditions or face new charges, they can be brought back before the judge and found guilty and sentenced on original charges.

Campbell a year ago pled no contest to the charges and accepted two years of unsupervised probation and judicial diversion. She's scheduled to serve the second year of probation on the attempted destruction of government records charge from Jan. 31, 2023, to Jan. 30, 2024.

Marlar was scheduled to complete her unsupervised probation on Oct. 14, 2022, after pleading no contest and accepting judicial diversion from Judge Turner on Oct. 15, 2021.

Campbell served as Walter Hill principal from the start of the 2013-14 school year until she was suspended without pay in November 2019 by the schools director. Spurlock then appointed Laura Heath to serve as interim principal until the investigation was completed.

Spurlock, the former director, also disciplined Marlar with an unpaid suspension. Her contract was later not renewed as a teacher without tenure, which provides extra job security. Campbell had tenure and remained initially on unpaid suspension.

