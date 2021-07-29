Former principal, House of Delegates candidate charged with child abuse

Jul. 29—PRINCETON — A retired Mercer County principal and former candidate for the House of Delegates has been arrested for child abuse resulting in injury after reportedly biting her granddaughter.

Phoebe Ann Meadows, 66, of Athens, was charged Monday after she allegedly confessed to biting her 9-year-old granddaughter during a July 5 incident, according to a criminal complaint filed by West Virginia State Police trooper J.I. Jones.

Jones was alerted to the crime when he was contacted at the Princeton detachment by the father of the juvenile victim, James Echols Dempsey, who is also the son of the defendant, on July 7.

Dempsey advised Jones he dropped his daughter off at his mother's residence on July 5, Jones stated in the complaint. Dempsey said plans were to meet his mother, his daughter and other family members later at a local steakhouse to celebrate his mother's birthday.

According to the court document, Meadows attempted to brush the child's hair while she was at her residence, and the child resisted.

"While (the child) was resisting, the defendant bit her on the back of her upper left arm," Jones stated in the complaint. "Mr. Dempsey advised he later learned of the events through his sister, and then eventually through the defendant herself, who admitted to the crime via phone conversations."

Trooper Jones stated he observed and photographed "what appeared to be a large, inflamed and bruised bite mark" on the child's left arm.

During an interview the following day, Jones said Meadows confessed to the crime.

Jones said a forensic interview with the victim also corroborated the events.

Meadows is a retired educator who was previously principal of Athens School. In 2018, she made an unsuccessful election bid to serve in the 27th District House of Delegates.

Child abuse resulting in injury is a felony offense.

