Former prison employee accused of sex crimes against a child

A former worker at two prisons in the area is now locked up in jail after being accused of committing sex crimes against a child.

Sheriff’s deputies in Catawba County say Calvin Acuff III faces several charges, including first-degree exploitation of a minor and indecent liberties with a child.

Deputies say they seized Acuff’s cellphone after he was charged with the dissemination of obscene material to a minor under the age of 13.

State records show that Acuff worked at prisons in both Burke and McDowell counties before resigning last week.

