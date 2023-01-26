Former prisoner governor says she would have quit over trans rapist

Isla Bryson - Mike Gibbons/Spindrift Photo Agency

The former governor of a women’s prison which will house a transgender inmate convicted of two rapes said she would have resigned over the issue.

Rhona Hotchkiss said she had “no doubt” that if she was still in charge of Cornton Vale she would have refused to house rapist Isla Bryson.

Bryson, previously known as Adam Graham, only transitioned after being accused of two sex attacks but is set to be jailed in a women’s prison.

Ms Hotchkiss said the situation was “appalling” and believes that is what “most reasonable minded people” think.

Speaking on LBC Ms Hotchkiss said: “This would have been a resignation issue for me.

“I have no doubt it is a red line I would not have crossed and as governor of Cornton Vale I would have refused to have this person in my prison.”

Bryson is due to be sentenced next month and is facing a long prison sentence. It was claimed during the trial that the rapist had known about their trans status at the age of four.

However, they began to be known as Isla after the rape charges.

Rhona Hotchkiss, bottom right, pictured with JK Rowling promoting Beira's Place - a support service for women who have experienced sexual violence - Nicole Jones/Nicole Jones



Ms Hotchkiss also said that before she took early retirement she was criticised for refusing to force female staff to search “male bodied prisoners”.

She added: “I would be making life very difficult for myself had I not been going to take early retirement anyway I would have stayed and pursued that.”

Speaking to STV News, Ms Hotchkiss said “you simply cannot have someone like this terrorising women”.

She said: “I understand they are being held in segregation or isolation, however that can’t be sustained for more than 72 hours without the permission of Scottish ministers.

“If the person isn’t presenting an active threat to staff or prisoners, they have to be released into general circulation.

“I think I make of the situation what most reasonably-minded people would, it’s appalling. The thought that a double rapist can identify his way into a women’s prison should shock everyone.”

Today, shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said Bryson should not be remanded in a female prison in Scotland.

She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: "This dangerous rapist should not be in a women's prison and it should be clear that if someone poses a danger to women and committed crimes against women they should not be being housed in a women's prison.

"That is straightforward and I think most people would agree with that."

Isla Bryson, from Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire, was found guilty of two charges of rape on Tuesday after a six-day trial at the high court in Glasgow.

Bryson was found guilty of raping one woman in Clydebank in 2016 and another in Drumchapel, Glasgow, in 2019.

After the conviction, Bryson was remanded in custody to the women’s prison Cornton Vale, where it is understood she is being kept in segregation, until sentencing at the end of February.