Former private coroner Parcells convicted of crimes linked to autopsies done in Wabaunsee County

Former private coroner Shawn Parcells, shown here, was convicted of six crimes Wednesday in Wabaunsee County.

A Wabaunsee District Court jury after a three-day trial convicted Topeka native and former private coroner Shawn Parcells Wednesday of six criminal charges linked to autopsies he performed there in 2014 and 2015.

Parcells, 42, who formerly operated Topeka-based National Autopsy Services, was convicted of three felony counts of theft and three misdemeanor counts of criminal desecration, said Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

Schmidt's office in March 2019 filed the charges alleging Parcells stole between $1,000 and $25,000 in each theft case and performed an autopsy on a body with no pathologist present, contrary to state law, in the desecration cases.

The case was prosecuted by Wabaunsee County Attorney Tim Liesmann and Deputy Attorney General Steven Karrer of the Fraud and Abuse Litigation Division of Schmidt’s office.

Parcells' sentencing was set for Jan. 10.

Parcells also faces a civil complaint filed by Schmidt's office in Shawnee County District Court alleging 14 violations of the Kansas False Claims Act and violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act involving 82 consumers.

A former resident of Leawood in Johnson County, Parcells has been banned by court order from performing autopsies pending the completion of the civil litigation, which remains pending.

Parcells is a 1998 graduate of Topeka West High School, he told The Topeka Capital-Journal in 2014.

He made news that year when he and another private professional conducted an autopsy upon Michael Brown on behalf of his family.

Brown was an 18-year-old Black man whose fatal shooting by a white police officer in Ferguson, Mo., sparked daily protests that called international attention to national issues that included racial disparities and the militarization of police departments.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Topeka native Parcells convicted of six crimes linked to autopsies