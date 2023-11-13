Former pro-Russian MP sentenced to 14 years in prison with confiscation in absentia

Former pro-Russian MP Illia Kyva, who was a member of the now-banned Oppositional Platform – For Life political party, has been sentenced to 14 years in prison with confiscation of property, under several articles of the Criminal Code.

Source: press service of the Lychakivskyi District Court of Lviv

Details: The court found the defendant guilty of committing criminal offences under:

Article 109(3) (public calls for the violent change and overthrow of the constitutional order and the seizure of state power by a person who is a representative of the authorities, using the media),

Article 111(1) (high treason, i.e. an act intentionally committed by a citizen of Ukraine to the detriment of the sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability, defence capability, state, economic or information security of Ukraine by assisting a foreign state in conducting sabotage activities against Ukraine),

Article 436-1(2) (public use of symbols of the communist totalitarian regime committed by a person who is a representative of the authorities),

Article 436 (public calls for aggressive war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Finally, Kyva was sentenced to 14 years' imprisonment with confiscation of property.

The criminal proceedings were conducted in the form of a special trial in the absence of the defendant (in absentia), as the latter is hiding from the investigation and court authorities on the territory of the state recognised by the Verkhovna Rada as an aggressor state, namely, on the territory of the Russian Federation, and is also on the international wanted list.

It is stated that the verdict may be appealed to the Lviv Court of Appeal within 30 days from the date of the verdict.

