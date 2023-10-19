Former pro-Russian politician and TV host Holdarb served with notice of suspicion of collaboration

Maksym Holdarb, the leader of the banned in Ukraine political party Union of Left Forces and former host of Viktor Medvedchuk's TV channels, has been served with a notion of suspicion of collaborating and justifying Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine [Medvedchuk is a former Ukrainian businessman and pro-Russian politician; Putin is the godfather to his daughter – ed.].

Source: Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office

Details: The SSU has collected evidence of illegal activities on Holdarb who fled Kyiv at the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion and publicly supported the war against Ukraine.

The malefactor posted pro-Kremlin messages on his Telegram and YouTube channels with a total audience of over 140,000 users.

In these materials, Holdarb spread fake information about the activities of Ukraine's top military and political leadership and disinformation about the internal situation in the country.

In addition, he distributed fictional "insiders" about the alleged "plans" of several European countries to "annex" territory in western Ukraine.

He also repeatedly participated in teleconferences with Russian propagandists who prepared staged stories for TV channels of temporarily occupied Crimea and talk shows in Russia.

According to the prosecutor's office, the suspected, using connections with a Russian journalist, posted his interviews on an information resource controlled by the Russian Federation, in which he spread Russian narratives that Ukraine's European allies are using Ukrainians to settle scores with the Russian Federation and intend to seize and divide the lands of western Ukraine among themselves.

On his own YouTube channel, the defendant also posts manipulative, distorted information about events and historical facts concerning Ukraine, promotes theses of Russian propaganda about the common history and heroes, actively criticises the authorities and condemns Ukraine's current development path.

The suspect shifts the blame for the war in Ukraine entirely to the United States and the Ukrainian authorities, denying and justifying the armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

According to the conclusions of forensic linguistic analysis, the content and context of the suspect's statements distributed in the videos indicate that he is carrying out disinformation activities in cooperation with Russia aimed at supporting Russia and shifting its responsibility for armed aggression against Ukraine, as well as justifying the armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

Based on the collected evidence, Maksym Holdarb was served with a notice of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Art. 111-1.6 (collaboration);

Art. 436-2.2, 436-2.3 (justification, recognition as legitimate, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine and glorification of its participants).

Since the person involved is a fugitive from justice, measures are being taken to establish his whereabouts and bring him to justice for crimes against Ukraine.

