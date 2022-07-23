Former probation officer accused of sexually assaulting women he was supervising

A former Kentucky probation officer has been indicted on federal charges that accuse him of sexually assaulting women he was supervising.

Ronald R. Tyler, 55, of Shepherdsville, a former probation and parole officer with the Kentucky Department of Corrections, is charged with “engaging in unwanted sexual contact with four individuals who were under his supervision and with making false statements during an interview with the Kentucky State Police for the purpose of obstructing an investigation into allegations he had sexually assaulted females under his supervision,” according to a news release.

“He is charged with four counts for allegedly violating the civil rights of probationers by subjecting them to unwanted sexual conduct, and one count for the allegedly false statement to investigators. One of the civil rights counts alleges that the offense involved aggravated sexual abuse,” the release stated.

The indictment was unsealed Friday, and Tyler made an initial court appearance, according to the release. If he is convicted, he could face up to life in prison.

According to the release, the FBI and the Public Integrity Unit in the Louisville Metro Police Department investigated the case together as part of the Louisville Public Corruption Civil Rights Task Force.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Kentucky and the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division are handling prosecution of the case.

Three women filed a federal lawsuit against Tyler and others in 2019.

“Tyler repeatedly sexually assaulted and abused non-violent female charges under his supervision and control,” that suit stated.



“Defendant Tyler preyed upon these vulnerable women by threatening both incarceration and further bodily harm if they reported his conduct. Utilizing the power and authority granted to him as a KYDOC Probation and Parole Officer, Defendant Tyler wielded the power of the state as both a sword to force Plaintiffs to succumb to his sexual abuse and as a shield to prevent Plaintiffs from later coming forward either criminally or civilly.”

Court documents indicate that a settlement was reached Thursday.

Johnathan Hall, former director of the state’s Division of Probation and Parole, was fired over his handling of the situation, according to the Courier-Journal.