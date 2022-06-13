Former program director of Pittsburgh’s Sarah Heinz House accused of sexually assaulting child

The former program director of Pittsburgh’s Sarah Heinz House is facing felony charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a child he was babysitting at a Pittsburgh-area home.

Police arrested and charged 25-year-old Nicholas Gindele with child endangerment, deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault and sexual assault.

According to police paperwork, Gindele was hired as a babysitter by the child’s mother through a personal care website.

Police got a Childline tip back in May alleging that the 6-year-old boy was sexually abused by Gindele.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

When investigators spoke with the child at Children’s Hospital, he told them “his babysitter Nick” touched him inappropriately.

The child said that he was inappropriately touched on more than one occasion.

Gindele was hired by the Sarah Heinz House as program director back in 2021.

The organization offers more than 100 after-school and summer programs for kids in the area.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

This includes a summer camp where Gindele had announced he was named the boys’ resident camp director.

WPXI’s Mike Holden is talking with area parents about their concerns following the arrest and working to get answers from Sarah Heinz House following this criminal investigation. Watch for the full story on WPXI starting at 5 p.m.

TRENDING NOW:

State police searching for missing 17-year-old girl from Greensburg 24-year-old man killed, another man injured in shooting in Manchester What is Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which is affecting Justin Bieber? 5 things to know VIDEO: Wilkinsburg business catches fire for second time in just over a month DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts