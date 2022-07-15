Former Promise City clerk gets prison, must pay $86,000 in restitution for theft and forgery

A former official has been ordered to repay more than $86,000 she wrongly took from the tiny southern Iowa town of Promise City — a sum that amounts to nearly $800 for each resident.

Former Promise City Clerk Debra Eccleston, 55, was charged with first-degree theft and forgery in December. In April, she pleaded guilty to both charges, and on June 21 she was sentenced to five years in prison and ordered to pay the city $86,512.65 in restitution.

A separate, 10-year sentence was suspended.

Eccleston's attorney, Nick Bailey, declined to comment.

Eccleston was arrested shortly after the Iowa State auditor found she had inflated her pay and used city funds for personal shopping and bills. The thefts occurred between February 2012 and July 2020, while she was serving as part-time clerk for the Wayne County community of about 110 residents.

City officials found evidence of the misappropriated funds after she resigned, leading to the state audit. The report found Eccleston paid herself nearly $27,000 for her work, instead of the $13,483 she was owed; paid personal and business grocery, internet and credit card bills with city money; and made more than $17,000 in unauthorized Walmart purchases, including pet supplies, books and food. Eccleston also was part operator of a café and book store in Centerville.

Eccleston reportedly ignored requests by the auditor's office for documentation to support the the questionable expenditures. Auditor Rob Sand told the Des Moines Register in December that it appeared city elected officials provided limited oversight of Eccleston's work.

"Promise City is a small town. In lots of small towns, checks and balances are a little bit complicated because there's only so many people there and on top of that only so many people involved," Sand said. "So, it's not an excuse but it makes the opportunities a little bit easier to come by for those that are willing to do this kind of thing."

The auditor's report counted nearly $57,000 in misappropriated funds, and Eccleston has asked the court to reduce the current restitution order. In a July 6 motion, her attorney argued the $86,512 figure includes unpaid taxes and penalties and other debts not directly related to the forgery and theft to which she pleaded guilty.

Court records show Eccleston also has filed a notice of appeal.

