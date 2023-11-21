Former property manager a suspect in Colonial Village housing scam involving Haitians

More than 850 Haitian immigrants are living in mostly abandoned apartments in Colonial Village on the East Side. Residents say they were scammed into paying $1,200 for two-bedroom apartments without heat, hot water, and electricity.

Court and police documents, as well as mail left behind at the management office of the Colonial Village apartments, offer more insight into a scam operation that has left hundreds of Haitian residents in unsafe apartments with no heat or hot water.

The Columbus Division of Police have opened an embezzlement case in which the East Side complex’s owner is named as the victim, but it is unclear if authorities have opened a human trafficking case.

Separately, Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein has sought to name the property’s owner, court-appointed receiver and former management company as defendants in a long-running civil case regarding code violations at the property.

More than 850 Haitian asylum seekers — including at least 248 children — fell victim to a scam to rent cold, unsafe Columbus apartments, many of which lack official rental agreements with the management company.

A network of traffickers who brought the asylum seekers to Columbus from Florida provided the residents with fraudulent rental contracts to stay at the complex, which has been under court-appointed receivership since early 2022. The rental agreements listed “Colonial Village Apartments” as the landlord, but the network of scammers collected cash rent for those units until recently, according to residents.

Nov 9, 2023; Columbus, OH, USA; Marc FeQuiere, CEO of Haitian Community Network, talks with residents at Colonial Village on the East side, where over 850 Haitian immigrants are living in mostly abandoned apartments in. They were scammed into moving in and paying $1,200 for two bedroom apartments without heat, hot water, and some without electricity. CRIS, HACONET and the City of Columbus was there passing out blankets.

Soon after city officials discovered the Haitian residents’ situation in October, police opened an embezzlement case, accusing an employee of the management company — Hayes Gibson Property Services — of renting out supposedly unoccupied apartments, which in some cases had been condemned for code violations and boarded up.

Court documents indicate the individual, Sylvia Sherman, had been the property manager since around 2010 — surviving three changes in ownership and multiple property management companies at the complex.

The city attorney has alleged in documents filed in the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas that Sherman may have been collecting up to $40,000 per month in rent from the units that were illegally leased.

Sherman and Hayes Gibson were banned from the premises in October and replaced with another firm, Texas-based Capstone Real Estate Services.

Hayes Gibson representatives have not responded to The Dispatch’s requests for comment, and Sherman did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

But mail left behind at the management office, photos of which were shared with The Dispatch by an aid provider assisting the Haitian victims, may offer additional clues into the case.

The person who took the photos, who asked not to be named to avoid jeopardizing their relationship with city officials, said the management office was left a mess, with financial and other documents strewn across desks, as if the manager had “just walked away.”

Piles of unpaid utility bills for many of the Haitians’ apartments had been delivered to the management office address but addressed to “JB Tax Multi Services LLC," the photos show.

JB Tax Multi Services LLC, as well as a company named JB Income Tax & Multiservices LLC, were both registered in Florida by a Haitian American named Boges Jeanbaptiste, though the companies are currently listed as “inactive.”

Haitian residents at Colonial Village have named a man named Jeanbaptiste, along with several other individuals, as among the people who brought them to Ohio with promises of affordable housing.

Reached by phone on Monday, Jeanbaptiste said he had not been involved with JB Tax Multi Services “for a while,” and then hung up.

Law enforcement authorities have been tight-lipped about the criminal investigation.

Columbus Division of Police’s economic crimes unit and Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force took initial statements from some residents at Colonial Village, according to City Attorney Zach Klein’s office. The police provided The Dispatch a report for the embezzlement case, but a spokesperson refused to say whether they have opened a human trafficking case or provide a case number.

A spokesperson for the FBI, Todd Lindgren, said he was not aware of any FBI involvement in the case, and a spokesperson for Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, Steve Irwin, said that the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation has not been invited by local authorities to investigate, beyond BCI’s regular participation as a member of the trafficking task force that took initial statements.

Flandy Toussaint, 3, holds blankets given out by CRIS, Haitian Community Network and the city of Columbus, in Colonial Village on the East Side where over 850 Haitian immigrants were scammed into moving into mostly abandoned apartments.

Meanwhile, the Columbus City Attorney has sought to name the complex’s owner, court-appointed receiver and management company as defendants in a long-running environmental health case.

After years of code violations for issues ranging from bed bugs to rodents, water and fire damage, broken windows, and unsecured vacant units, Colonial Village was put under court-appointed receivership in early 2022. Columbus developer Robert J. Weiler Sr. served as receiver until April, when Kenneth Latz, senior managing director of Riveron ETS LLC, took over.

Klein’s office filed a motion last week to name the property’s mortgage holder (a Connecticut-based firmed name EFM Transfer Agent LLC), Latz and Hayes Gibson as defendants in a long-running environmental health case regarding the property. It is seeking to hold them in contempt of a court order mandating improvements in safety, security and living conditions at the complex.

On Tuesday, the city filed a motion to hold the receivership group responsible for covering the cost of relocating residents and families to temporary housing. To date, property leadership has declined to cover the costs associated with relocation.

Last week, city and county officials partnered with local health and human service organizations to host a resource fair for the Haitian residents at the Barnett Community Center, near the housing complex. Franklin County Jobs and Family Services, the Mid-Ohio Food Collective, Columbus Public Health, Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center, the Mount Carmel Health System, the Legal Aid Society of Columbus, Community Refugee and Immigration Services, and others provided assistance.

Some families with infants under 1 year of age have begun to be relocated to temporary facilities, using city funds left over from Latitude Five25 relocations last year, according to Hannah Jones, deputy director for community development at the city’s Department of Development.

