Former prosecutor joins state attorney race as lone Republican on ballot

WEST PALM BEACH — A former state and federal prosecutor has entered the race to become the next Palm Beach County state attorney. He is the first Republican to do so.

Samuel A. Stern joins defense attorney Gregg Lerman, retired sheriff's captain Rolando Silva, and assistant state attorneys Alexcia Cox and Craig Williams in a bid to become the county's top prosecutor. Each hopes to succeed three-term incumbent Dave Aronberg, who announced in June that he will not seek a fourth term.

Unless another Republican candidate enters the race, Stern will advance unopposed to the general election in November. The deadline to enter the race is in April.

Wrongful death: Wife of late Judge Mark Eissey files suit against doctor, three hospitals

Samuel Stern is the first Republican candidate to enter the race for Palm Beach County state attorney.

"We deserve a State Attorney who seeks justice for victims and who will fight to put criminals behind bars," Stern said Monday. "As State Attorney, I will enforce the law free of any outside influence and without fear or favor."

Stern is a partner in the Palm Beach Gardens law firm Stern, Kilcullen & Rufolo, where he focuses on civil litigation, internal investigations and white-collar criminal defense.

Stern graduated from Fordham Law School in 2006. He worked for about 18 months as an assistant prosecutor in Hudson County, New Jersey, then spent two years with the U.S. Department of Justice as an assistant U.S. attorney in Newark. Stern's father, Herbert J. Stern, was once the U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey.

Cremation lawsuit: Woman says Boynton Beach funeral home cremated her son against her wishes

In 2012, Samuel Stern traded the federal position for a state one. He prosecuted felony cases at the Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office until 2013, then worked at a private practice in Miami called Kobre & Kim.

Stern teaches trial advocacy at the University of Miami's law school. He is a member of The Florida Bar, the New Jersey Bar, the New York Bar, and the District of Columbia Bar.

“I am running for Palm Beach County State Attorney because this is where my wife and I are raising our two boys, and it is where our parents call home," Stern said. He declined to say where in the county he lives.

Hannah Phillips covers criminal justice at The Palm Beach Post. You can reach her at hphillips@pbpost.com. Help support our journalism and subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Republican enters race for Palm Beach County state attorney