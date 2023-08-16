Former prosecutor talks about Georgia election indictments, defendants turning themselves in

A Fulton County District Attorney said all 19 defendants will be booked at the Fulton County Jail.

Channel 2′s Candace McCowan was live at the jail Tuesday on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

The sheriff reminded the defendants they could turn themselves in at anytime since the jail is open 24/7.

Tuesday night, McCowan talked to a former prosecutor who has tried many RICO cases, and he says the high-profile defendants might want to fight this until the bitter end.

“There are two different cases going on when you’re trying somebody who is high profile, there’s the court of the public opinion and there is the criminal court,” said Chris Timmons with Knowles Gallant Timmons.

For years, Timmons worked as a prosecutor in Cobb and Dekalb Counties working on multiple RICO indictments. And has since advised on many RICO cases. While some of the 19 co-defendants might consider a plea deal, he says high-profile clients often will not.

“High-profile people want to try their case in the court of public opinion,” said Timmons. “They’re less likely to plead guilty because they want to hold their head high and say I did nothing wrong.”

But the attorney’s for one of the defendants- Mark Meadows- filed a notice of removal to have the case moved from state to federal court, Timmons doesn’t believe he will be the only one to make that move.

“He’s going to be arguing that he was acting as the president of the united states the prosecution is going to be arguing that he was acting in his individual capacity as Donald Trump the person, not Donald Trump the president,” said Timmons. “Even if it’s not a successful motion, it may have been filed strategically to slow this case down.”

McCowan asked Timmons how long the defendants would spend in jail once they turned themselves in.

He said for most people, it takes time to come in and get your photo and fingerprints taken and walk out.

That might be the case for most defendants, but for a former president who has secret service detail, it could be a process that takes minutes.

