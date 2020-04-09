Former Prosecutors and Defense Counsels Attest to Integrity of Dismissed Inspector General for Intelligence Community

WASHINGTON, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Levick Strategic Communications today announced a group of 39 former prosecutors and defense counsel, many of them one-time Department of Justice attorneys, have signed a letter-to-the-editor of the Washington Post to signal their admiration for Michael Atkinson, the recently dismissed Inspector General of the Intelligence Community.

The text of their letter appears below, along with a list of their names and former positions.

To the Editor:

As former colleagues of Michael Atkinson at the Department of Justice's Fraud Section and National Security Division, at the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia, and in the defense bar, we were dismayed to learn of his firing as the Inspector General of the Intelligence Community and the attacks on his integrity and professionalism. Michael has devoted his life to public service. He is, beyond doubt, one of the most honorable civil servants with whom we have ever worked, a highly skilled lawyer, a prosecutor dedicated to the fair and equal application of justice, and, most importantly, a man of unimpeachable integrity. These qualities are the very ones that Michael has taken to every position he has held and that make all of us proud to know and to have worked with him.

Sincerely,

Philip Urofsky

DOJ 1992-2005

John Arterberry

Deputy Chief, Fraud Section

DOJ 1981-2013

Tony Alexis

DOJ 1991-1995, USAO-DC 1995-2008

William Athanas

DOJ 2001-2005, USAO-NDAL 2006-2009

Roy L. Austin, Jr.

DOJ 1995-2000, 2010-2014; USAO-DC 2002-2007, 2009-2010

Jonathan Barr

DOJ 1999-2002, USAO-DC 2002-2008

Steve Bunnell

Chief, Criminal Division, USAO-DC

DOJ 2002-2007, DOJ 1995-2002

Joseph Capone

DOJ 1989-2019

Peter Brendon Clark

Deputy Chief, Fraud Section

DOJ 1977-2005

James Cooper

Deputy Chief, Criminal Division, USAO-DC

USAO-DC 1994-1997, 2002-2007; DOJ 1997-2002

Barbara Corprew

Deputy Chief, Fraud Section

DOJ 1979-2013

Glen Donath

USAO-DC 2002-2007

Steven J. Durham

USAO-DC 1992-2012

Charles Duross

Deputy Chief, Fraud Section

USAO-SDFla 2001-2006, DOJ 2006-2014

John Griffith

DOJ 1997-2003, USAO-DC 2003-2011

Thomas Hanusik

DOJ 1998-2006

Jonathan Haray

USAO-DC 2002-2013

Joshua Hochberg

Chief, Fraud Section

DOJ 1986 - 2005

Billy Jacobson

DOJ 2001-2004, 2008

Michael Koenig

DOJ 2003-2006

Jonathan E. Lopez

DOJ 2003-2014

Mark MacDougall

DOJ 1990-1993

Ellen Meltzer

DOJ

Mark Mendelsohn

Deputy Chief, Fraud Section

USAO-SDNY 1998-2003, DOJ 2004-2010

Paul E. Pelletier

Principal Deputy Chief, Fraud Section

USAO-SDFla & DOJ, 1984-2011

Channing Phillips

United States Attorney for the District of Columbia

DOJ 1990-2015, USAO-DC 2015-2017

Gregory L. Poe

Laurel Loomis Rimon

Deputy Chief, Asset Forfeiture & Money Launder Section

DOJ, USAO-DC, and USAO-EDCA 1994-2011

Jonathan Rosen

USAO-DC 1998-2006

Adam Safwat

Deputy Chief, Fraud Section

USAO-DE 2002-2006; DOJ 2006-2014

Guy Singer

DOJ 2003-2006

Howard Sklamberg

USAO-DC 1998-2002, 2005-2010; DOJ 2002-2005

Richard C. Smith

Principal Deputy Chief for Litigation, Fraud Section

USAO-SDTX 1992-1998, DOJ 1998-2005

Mary Spearing

Chief, Fraud Section

DOJ 1981-1998

William Stapleton

DOJ 1992-2013

William Stuckwisch

DOJ 2004-2012

Steven Tyrrell

Chief, Fraud Section

DOJ 1989-2010

Laurence Urgenson

Chief, Fraud Section

DOJ 1990-1993

Ken Wainstein

Assistant Attorney General for National Security

U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia

DOJ 1989-2008; USAO-DC 2004-2006

Richard Wiedis

DOJ 1991-2006

About LEVICK

LEVICK is a crisis communications and public affairs agency representing countries and companies in the highest profile matters worldwide. Comprised of attorneys, former journalists, intelligence officers, authors, and members of governments, we provide our clients with risk intelligence to anticipate forthcoming challenges; crisis remediation; rehabilitation, and reemergence.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/former-prosecutors-and-defense-counsels-attest-to-integrity-of-dismissed-inspector-general-for-intelligence-community-301037932.html

SOURCE Levick Strategic Communications