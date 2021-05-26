Former prosecutors speculate on Trump's legal peril with new Manhattan special grand jury

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Peter Weber
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Grand jury proceedings are secret, so everything we know about the special grand jury Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. has reportedly convened to consider evidence against former President Donald Trump and other Trump Organization executives is either from unidentified sources or speculation by lawyers, especially former prosecutors. The new grand jury's existence, first reported by The Washington Post on Tuesday evening, has been corroborated by The Associated Press, The Wall Street Journal, and other news organizations.

Special grand juries meet for several months — in this case, at least six, the Post reports — and they "are common when state prosecutors get to the point where they are ready to seek an indictment but the evidence is too complex or lengthy to present during the normal four-week term," Daniel Alonso, a former federal prosecutor and Vance's former chief assistant, tells the Journal.

District attorneys don't generally bring cases to these juries unless they think they have evidence of a probable crime, former prosecutors say. "The prosecutors are convinced they have a case," Rebecca Roiphe, a former assistant Manhattan D.A., told the Post. "That's at least how I read it."

That's also how CNN's Chris Cuomo and his panel read the situation. "This could be different things," including Vance finding "a way to leave it to the jury so if they come up short, it doesn't look like it was on him at the end of his term," Cuomo said. "Or, and this is more likely in this scenario, Cyrus Vance is ready to make a run at one of the most evasive targets we have ever seen. ... The big takeaway is, starting with this process, you may actually see Donald Trump get indicted." Tristan Snell, a former New York State assistant attorney general, predicted no indictments until after Christmas.

At MSNBC, Rachel Maddow cheerfully reminded viewers that Vance's investigation isn't the only legal peril Trump finds himself in.

No former president has ever been charged with a crime. Trump on Tuesday called Vance's investigation a political "witch hunt."

More stories from theweek.com
The Fog of Trump is lifting
Biden says he underestimated Trump's ability to spread 'the big lie'
Rand Paul blamed pop star Richard Marx for threatening package. Marx's reply was right there waiting for Stephen Colbert.

Recommended Stories

  • New grand jury seated for next stage of Trump investigation

    New York prosecutors have convened a special grand jury to consider evidence in a criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump's business dealings, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Tuesday. The development signals that the Manhattan district attorney’s office was moving toward seeking charges as a result of its two-year investigation, which included a lengthy legal battle to obtain Trump’s tax records. Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. is conducting a wide-ranging investigation into a variety of matters such as hush-money payments paid to women on Trump’s behalf, property valuations and employee compensation.

  • Democrats and Republicans agree that high turnout hurts the GOP. But what if they're wrong?

    There’s little evidence that when more people vote it helps Democrats more than Republicans, according to two academics who have studied the impact of turnout on election outcomes.

  • U.S. steps up pursuit of far-right activists in 2016 voter suppression probe

    The indictment of a far-right internet activist on charges of interfering with the 2016 U.S. election reflects a strategic shift by the Department of Justice and sets the stage for new cases against more prominent right-wing actors, according to people familiar with the matter. Federal prosecutors debated for years whether and how to pursue criminal cases against Americans suspected of disseminating false voting instructions to manipulate the election, three people with knowledge of the discussions said. But after former President Trump's Attorney General William Barr resigned in December, a compromise emerged: One charge to start, against a demonstrably influential person, where evidence pointed to a real impact, the sources told Reuters.

  • Indictment against former Trump advisor Bannon is dismissed

    An indictment against Steve Bannon was dismissed Tuesday over the objection of prosecutors who said it should stand despite ex-President Donald Trump's decision to pardon his former chief strategist. The dismissal came in a written ruling by U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres, who called it the “proper course.” The Manhattan jurist said it was not the practice of the region's federal courts to remove a defendant from a case’s docket without resolving the indictment.

  • McConnell, the minority leader with 'veto' power

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is betting the filibuster, and therefore his power over Biden's agenda, is here to stay.

  • Former Sen. John Warner dies at 94, married Elizabeth Taylor

    Former Sen. John W. Warner of Virginia, a former Navy secretary who was once married to Elizabeth Taylor, has died at 94. Warner died Tuesday of heart failure at home in Alexandria, Virginia, with his wife and daughter at his side, his longtime chief of staff, Susan A. Magill, said Wednesday. Warner was a centrist Republican and a courtly figure whose marriage to a movie star drew huge crowds when he was elected to the Senate in 1978.

  • A new court filing inadvertently revealed that federal prosecutors have 'historical and prospective cell site information' related to Rudy Giuliani

    In an improperly redacted letter to a judge, Lev Parnas' lawyer said the feds seized multiple accounts and devices connected to the Giuliani probe.

  • Three people arrested over Italy cable car crash after claim safety brake 'deactivated'

    Italian police said Wednesday they had arrested three people as part of the investigation into a cable car crash in the mountains that left 14 people dead, including five Israelis. The trio, all involved in management of the cable car, are accused of deliberately deactivating the emergency brake that could have stopped it slamming into the side of the Mottarone mountain when the cable snapped on Sunday afternoon. "The public prosecutors office has ordered three arrests for removal or omission of precautions against accidents at work," a spokesman for the Carabinieri police told AFP. Of the 15 people travelling in the cable car at Mottarone, a scenic location overlooking Lake Maggiore in the northwest region of Piedmont, 14 were killed, while a five-year-old boy remains in hospital. Italian news agencies named the three suspects as Luigi Nerini, the head of Ferrovie del Mottarone, the firm which manages the cable car, and two other managers, Gabriele Tadini and Enrico Perocchio. Local Carabinieri police official Alberto Cicognani told Radiotre radio station that the emergency brake was deactivated after a malfunction. "There were malfunctions in the cable car, the maintenance team was called, they did not fix the problem, or only in part," he said. "To avoid further interruptions in the service, they chose to leave 'the fork' which prevents the emergency brake from working." Cicognani claimed all three men admitted what had happened. In an interview with AFP on Tuesday, before the arrests, local chief prosecutor Olimpia Bossi described what happened on Sunday. "The cable, it is clear, that was the leading cable, snapped," she said. "The braking system did not work - the system that blocks the cabin on the load-bearing cable, which is a system that works in emergencies, which must work in emergencies when an accident such as the breakage of the cable could occur." She added: "No one could imagine that what was a Sunday outing turned into a nightmare that ended tragically."

  • Why Roma migrants from Europe are taking rafts from Mexico to enter the U.S.

    Among the hundreds of Central American migrants crossing the Rio Grande river daily on rafts from Mexico to Texas, dozens stood out on a recent day. U.S. border patrol officers who apprehended them near the river tried to speak to them in Spanish. There was a pause as some of the border crossers explained in broken English that they were Romanians, a Reuters photographer said.

  • Kentucky Wildcats enter SEC Tournament as a long shot to earn NCAA baseball berth

    No. 11 seed UK takes on No. 6 Florida in opening game of Southeastern Conference Baseball Tournament on Tuesday.

  • Maricopa County's GOP recorder: There's 'no legitimate reason' for audit

    Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer on Monday said he had no choice but to get vocal about his opposition to the audit of the 2.1 million ballots cast in his county during the November presidential election. Arizona's GOP-led state Senate used subpoenas to get the ballots, voting machines, and personal information on voters, and hired a Florida-based cybersecurity firm called the Cyber Ninjas to run the audit. There is no "legitimate reason that would have prompted this audit," Richer, a Republican, told ABC News Live's The Breakdown. "It's happening, not because the evidence merits it. All the tests came back clean. The parties themselves oversaw the hand count auditing of 47,000 plus votes." Cyber Ninjas has no experience with elections, and its CEO tweeted in support of former President Donald Trump's false claim that he really won Arizona, not President Biden. Richer said it was "frustrating" that "some professional, legitimate companies did make bids to the Arizona Senate to do this work and we would have welcomed that." The audit will cost taxpayers millions, as Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said the chain of custody was broken with the voting machines, and since elections officials don't know what Cyber Ninjas may have done to the machines, they can't be used in future elections. Richer told The Breakdown he planned on remaining silent during the audit, but when an anonymous Twitter account falsely accused Maricopa County of deleting voter files — a claim that Trump was quick to amplify — it "crossed the line. I wanted to stay out of this, but when the good workers of Maricopa County — who are my friends, my teammates, my staff — are accused of unlawfully destroying evidence under my watch, then I had to say something." Maricopa County, he added, is now determining whether it can pursue charges of defamation. More stories from theweek.comThe Fog of Trump is liftingBiden says he underestimated Trump's ability to spread 'the big lie'Rand Paul blamed pop star Richard Marx for threatening package. Marx's reply was right there waiting for Stephen Colbert.

  • Blue Jays' Phelps to miss rest of season after lat surgery

    Toronto pitcher David Phelps will miss the rest of the season following surgery to repair the latissimus dorsi muscle on the right side of his back. The 34-year-old right-hander had the procedure Monday with Dr. Anthony Romeo in Chicago, the Blue Jays said before their series opener at the New York Yankees. Phelps last pitched May 2 against Atlanta.

  • ‘Disgusting, ignorant, offensive’: Marjorie Taylor Greene condemned for new comparison of Covid vaccinations to Holocaust

    Far-right congresswoman claims coronavirus precautions ‘create discrimination’

  • Father of five dies of Covid after skipping vaccination

    Antwone Rivers, 39, died from the novel virus on 13 May after contracting it in April

  • WhatsApp sues Indian government over new internet rules

    The messaging app WhatsApp has sued the Indian government seeking to defend its users’ privacy and stop new rules that would require it to make messages “traceable” to external parties. WhatsApp filed the lawsuit Wednesday in the Delhi High Court. It is arguing that the government rules regarding the traceability of messages are unconstitutional and undermine the fundamental right to privacy.

  • Trump tells court he has ‘absolute immunity’ over January 6

    Attorney for former president calls for Democrat’s lawsuit to be ‘firmly rejected’ over right to ‘absolute immunity’

  • ‘Marjorie is wrong’: GOP leader Kevin McCarthy condemns Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘appalling’ Holocaust comments

    GOP leader explicitly calls out far-right congresswoman for offensive comments

  • Newsmax mocks AOC for getting therapy after Capitol riot

    The congresswoman says she had to “slow down” after the insurrection

  • Wayne Gretzky leaving Oilers reportedly to join TNT as hockey analyst

    Wayne Gretzky announces he is stepping down as vice chairman of the Edmonton Oilers to pursue an analyst job for TNT's hockey coverage.

  • US urges 'transparent' WHO inquiry into Covid origins

    Without mentioning China, the US health secretary says experts must be allowed to evaluate the virus source.