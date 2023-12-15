Former Prospect Homes residents hold Christmas party

Dec. 15—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — The Prospect Homes truly remain "home" for some former residents, especially now during the holiday season, even though they were required to leave the community and scatter throughout the Johnstown region earlier this year.

Folks remain in close contact and keep up to date on developments regarding the public housing units that were closed due to being considered structurally unsafe.

And, on Thursday, a group of them gathered for a Christmas party at the complex's community center.

Along with being filled with holiday cheer, they also recently received some good news as the Johnstown Housing Authority announced that it expects repair work to begin on the units early next year. That will eventually lead to the 220-some residents being able to return if they choose to do so.

"It's a blessing with friends and family coming together right now," said Jeffrey Matula Jr., co-chairman for the Prospect Homes People of 2023 Association. "It's one step closer to home. The progression has been going great. The cooperation with Johnstown Housing and HUD (U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development), it's looking up to where it needs to be. It's a sign of hope, and that's what we need after all the heartache and pain that we've been through."

Alisa Grumling, a former Prospect resident, said people are trying to keep the community together through regular meetings and events such as the Christmas party.

"Hopefully we can get back to where we lived. ... It was home," Grumling said. "It was a decent place. It was a safe place, instead of all hectic. All the parents looked after each other's kids. It was peaceful. The kids would play nicely together."

Pennsylvania United Cambria County helped put on the party.

"We're celebrating today here at this event and serving the lovely people food in congregation because we're moving forward," said Tereah Henderson, from Pennsylvania United Cambria County.

The former residents were joined by representatives from JHA and HUD.

"I'm happy that they were able to keep in contact," said Mike Alberts, the housing authority's executive director. "It was obviously tough for everybody. Everybody had to go their different ways. You couldn't move all families to the same place. They got dispersed, but they really have that sense of community up here. And they fought to keep in contact. They rallied themselves together."

Michael Horvath, director of HUD's Pittsburgh Field Office, added: "This is just inspiring to see everybody getting together while the work moves forward on Prospect Homes. I keep hearing 'family' and 'community' when I'm having conversations with the residents. They're all very much looking forward to getting back together here once the houses are all ready."