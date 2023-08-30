Former Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Could Serve Up To 33 Years In Prison For Role In Capitol Attack

Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio may finally face the music for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. At a hearing in federal court on Tuesday, prosecutors asked a judge to slap Tarrio with a 33 year stretch in federal prison on his conviction for seditious conspiracy in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol—the longest prison sentence of any defendant in the incident.

Tarrio isn’t the only one who may spend decades in a cell.

During Tuesday’s hearing, U.S. Capitol Police Officer Shae Cooney talked about losing Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick. Sicknick had passed out after fighting the rioters and died the following day. “Every day we have to be reminded that he’s not here anymore because the people in this courtroom decided that they weren’t happy with how an election went,” Cooney stated.

“And they thought the best idea was to break into the Capitol, fight police officers and try to overturn an election.”

