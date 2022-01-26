Former Providence superintendent accuses Warwick police of 'set-up' in arrest of administrator

PROVIDENCE – Former Providence Schools Supt. Harrison Peters has taken to Twitter to question the case against a former high-ranking administrator who was fired amid allegations that he had touched a boy's toes at a gym.

Peters on Tuesday called out the Warwick Police Department over its case against Olayinka Alege, posting “@WarwickRIPD should receive top 'Red Award' for the set-up of an innocent black man; 6 judges, 2 recusals, falsified statement, falsified subpoena, altered police report and 9 months later, no hearing!"

Asked to elaborate, he continued: “I have seen the video from multiple angles. The video, which was used to obtain the arrest warrant, does not support the accusations. Everyone rushed to judgment and no one even asked to see the video. No judge wants the case. Seems like everyone is either related or friends.”

@WarwickRIPD should receive top "Red Award" for the set-up of an innocent black man; 6 judges, 2 recusals, falsified statement, falsified subpoena, altered police report and 9 months later, no hearing!



The 2021 Rhode Island Red Awards

The Warwick police charged Alege, 40, of West Warwick, with simple assault/battery for allegedly grabbing the foot of a boy who was working out at The Edge Fitness Clubs last April and removing his sock and shoe to massage the teen’s foot as he protested, according to an affidavit filed in District Court in Warwick.

He has pleaded not guilty and is set for trial March 4 before District Court Judge Anthony Capraro.

Warwick Police Chief Bradford Connor declined to respond directly to Peters’ posts.

“We will allow this case to play out in court … As evidence to be presented in an upcoming trial, we will not be releasing any video at this time,” Connor said in an email.

The April 20, 2021, incident at The Edge Fitness Clubs was caught on video.

State and Providence school officials say Alege has resigned at their request from his post as network superintendent for secondary schools for Providence Schools.

Alege came from the public school district in Hillsborough County, Florida, from where Superintendent Peters had also moved.

Harrison Peters

In 2009, an Orlando newspaper reported that Alege, an assistant principal at a high school, had been accused of "popping" boys' toes as a form of discipline.

Peters later acknowledged that he knew about Alege’s questionable behavior in Florida before hiring the administrator to work here. Peters stepped down as superintendent in the aftermath of the Warwick case.

Peters declined comment Wednesday, referring questions to Alege.

Alege's lawyer, Jason Dixon-Acosta, could not be reached for comment immediately.

