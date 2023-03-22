Former Providence woman imprisoned for severely injuring and starving toddler

A 37-year-old Rhode Island woman must serve a term of more than two years in a Massachusetts prison for abusing and neglecting a toddler.

In 2018, doctors at Rhode Island Hospital determined that injuries suffered by Jobe Robinson's child, including three broken bones, were two to three weeks old, according to prosecutors.

The doctors rejected Robinson's claim that her child was injured when he fell off a bed.

The 16-month-old boy had been brought to the hospital in early 2019 after Warwick police found him in a motel room with a 14-year-old and another child.

The police had gone to the room to remove the family, which had overstayed, prosecutors say. Police learned that Robinson had been in a physical fight on her way back to the room from a nearby methadone clinic.

Later, the two older children told investigators that the toddler had been injured while the family stayed at the Ramada Inn in Seekonk in late 2018.

The 14-year-old told investigators that Robinson twisted the toddler's legs and held them behind the boy's head on more than one occasion.

Robinson was accused of hoisting the toddler off his feet and dropping him. She was also accused of withholding food.

Seekonk paramedics had gone to the motel once after Robinson fell in the shower. They noticed that the child's legs were bandaged.

Robinson has lived in Pawtucket and Providence, a spokesman for Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III said in news release Tuesday.

On March 3, Robinson appeared in Fall River Superior Court and pleaded guilty to charges of assaulting a child causing serious bodily injury, permitting injury to a child, reckless endangerment to a child, and assault and battery.

At a sentencing hearing before Judge Raffi Yessayan, a prosecutor from Quinn's office sought a prison term of eight to 10 years.

Yessayan sentenced Robinson to two to four years in prison, followed by five years of supervised probation.

"My heart goes out to the child,” Quinn said later.

“It is extremely sad and disturbing that a mother would do this to a defenseless toddler," he said.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: A Rhode Island woman is serving prison time for abusing a toddler